Opong record gives Silverbacks fair start to Afrobasket push

Robinson Opong came up with a performance for the ages over the weekend to help Uganda finish with a 1-2 record in the ongoing 2025 Fiba AfroBasket Qualifiers in Monastir, Tunisia.

Opong, the only Silverback to score in double digits, established a record for most points scored in a single game of the new format of the AfroBasket Qualifiers as the Silverbacks beat Nigeria 72-62 in a Group B encounter.

The shooting guard was unstoppable, scoring 24 of his tournament-high 39 points from behind the arc.

The previous AfroBasket Qualifiers scoring record belonged to Opong’s national team teammate Ishmail Wainwright who scored 36 points against Cape Verde in the second window of the 2021 AfroBasket Qualifiers in Alexandria, Egypt.

“We keep that in the family,” an elated Opong said.

Nigeria head coach Mohamed Abdulrahman blamed his assistant coach Ogoh Odaudu for Opong’s display.

Opong played for Nigerian outfit Rivers Hoopers under Odaudu in the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) season.

”A couple of years back,” Abdulrahman said, “he was in Nigeria to play with one of our teams. He wasn’t really impressive. I think he was trying to prove a point. [It was like] ‘You didn’t have much respect for me the last time I was there. Now I get the chance to prove to you that I can actually [shoot]. I was telling my assistant you are one of the problems because this guy is looking at you… he is trying to prove a point. He is a good shooter.”

Opong denied he was trying to prove a point. “I wasn’t looking at him [Coach Ogoh]. I love coach Ogoh, he is a very good man.”

Talking about his new record, the guard said: “Obviously I am happy, but I am most happy that we got the win. We could have lost the game and 39 points wouldn’t have meant anything. We want to qualify for AfroBasket.”

Uganda head coach Mandy Juruni described Opong’s display as “Outstanding. Even when they played the zone [defence] we wanted him to shoot the ball. Robinson did a fantastic job.”

During the three-game window, Uganda also lost to Libya (59-71) and Cape Verde (73-78) to finish with a 1-2 record. The teams will meet again in a year’s time to determine those who will make the continental tournament in 2025.

2025 Afrobasket qualifiers

Results – Uganda

Uganda 72-62 Nigeria

Uganda 73-78 Cape Verde