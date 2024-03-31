Sifuma: Long break helped us prepare well

Prior to this weekend’s clash with Namuwongo Blazers, the UCU Canons had gone close to a month without National Basketball League action.

The university side had last been in action on March 3, when they defeated Our Savior 62-42.

And depending on what you do with such a long break, it can be good or bad for teams.

Kenyan center Peter Sifuma believes the break allowed the side to focus on correcting their mistakes and also gave time to those with injuries to return to action.

“We have been off for close to a month and that has helped us in a way,” Sifuma, who registered a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, said.

“Those who had injuries have come back and we planned for this, it was not by mistake,” he added.

The Canons led from start to finish as they handed the Blazers a third defeat of the first round with a commanding 65-53 victory.

Led by Sifuma, Jimmy Otim and Jerry Kayanga, Nicholas Natuhereza’s side led 20-13 after the first quarter and stretched that to 42-27 going into the halftime break.

The Blazers attempted a fightback in the third quarter but despite edging it 14-11, there was no catching a UCU side firing from all fronts.

Otim contributed 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Kayanga added 10 points.

The Blazers struggled for offence all night and had no player reaching double figures in scoring.

“We are now aiming for the next game, we have four more games to play and that’s what we are focussing on,” Sifuma noted.

The victory left UCU with a 5-2 record, and the side will be looking to further improve that when they go up against champions City Oilers on Monday.

National Basketball League

Monday at YMCA

Men

Livingstone vs. Power, 2pm

JKL Dolphins vs. KIU Titans, 4pm

UCU Canons vs. City Oilers, 6pm

Women

Nabisunsa vs. KIU Rangers, 12pm

Results

Men

Nam Blazers 53-65 UCU Canons

Power 81-71 Ndejje

JT Jaguars 61-55 Kampala Rockets

Women

KCCA 81-83 JKL