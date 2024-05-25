Uganda ready to fight for U18 Afrobasket tickets

When the Fiba Zone V U18 Afrobasket Qualifiers tip off on June 9 in Kampala, Uganda will be hoping to grab tickets to the finals.

The finals, set to be played in August in Johannesburg, South Africa, will attract the top countries from the different zones in Africa.

There will be only one ticket available in each of the categories, and Fuba have their eyes on qualifying for the big stage.

The event was launched Thursday morning at Fairway Hotel, with the federations, coaches and players all promising to do everything in their powers to qualify.

“We started our preparations in December last year with numerous trials,” Fuba General Secretary Hudson Ssegamwenge, the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, told the press.

He added: “Thanks to the executive for making sure these youngsters are prepared well. The goal is to qualify. We want nothing else but a direct ticket.”

Nine teams have already confirmed taking part in the tournament.

Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and hosts Uganda have registered teams in the boys and girls’ categories while Somalia will present only the girls’ side.

With all the countries fighting for a sole direct ticket, coaches will have their work cut out.

Andrew Tendo, the head coach of the Junior Silverbacks, said: “We started preps in December after the U16, there are some U16 players from last year and the idea is for them to carry on.”

The two teams are expected to enter camp seven days before the tournament.

Junior Gazelles tactician John Omondi is confident Uganda has the players needed to defend home court and put smiles on the fans’ faces.

“We have a good pool of players and we may not need any additions from outside. We are complete and will probably add just one player,” Omondi revealed.

“The coaching staff is intact and the support from the federation has been imense.,” he added.

As part of preparations, the Junior Silverbacks have recently played friendly games against iHoops Academy and Henrison Basketball Academy.

Fiba Zone V U18 Afrobasket Qualifiers

Host: Uganda

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Dates: June 9-14

Confirmed participants: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia