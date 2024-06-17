Dubai-based Nyanzi breaking sweat for national title

If Joshua Nyanzi had defeated Piergiulio Ruhe in early May he would have been bragging with the IBF European and the IBO European Super Welterweight titles.

But after that unanimous decision defeat in Ludwigshafen, Germany, the Ugandan boxer wants to quickly forget the might-have-been and focus on the future.

Nyanzi, alias Spyder Joshua, is now breaking sweat on the road and in the gym to be in the best shape for the National Welterweight Title fight against veteran Mubaraka Seguya, aka General Sensor at the New Obligato on June 22.

This will be one of the undercards before John Serunjogi takes on South Africa-based Congolese Jason Medi in the main fight of Nara Promotions’ Sweet Science Season Three.

“My Ugandan fans have always wanted to see the best of me in professional boxing. And to them, it has to be a title fight. So we agreed with my team to take on Seguya,” said Nyanzi, who launched his professional career in Dubai two years ago.

“This national title fight should have come much earlier when I was supposed to fight Swalik Kisitu but he chickened out.” We could not verify this.

Then Nyanzi warned his next opponent. “General Sensor, I’m kindly requesting that you give me your best fight. I want you to prepare really well. Work on your usually wobbly legs. Because I’m gonna give you a serious beating. So you must be equally ready.”

Seguya, the fearless hard-puncher, who has won 13 and lost four pro fights, and won the National Super Light Welterweight title, is equally charged. “I have always wanted to fight a foreign fighter or someone with a connection abroad. And because my little brother (Nyanzi) comes from Dubai, he somehow fits the bill.”

Losing his professional debut at the EMD Fitness Centre, Dubai in March 2022 was hurting but since then, Nyanzi won all his nine fights (four by knockout) until that defeat to Ruhe, which triggered talk in boxing circles.

Many critics think Nyanzi did not bring his A’ game. “People may say what they want. But we shall stay focused. Very soon we shall be back in Europe for a couple of fights which I know I shall win,” he retorted.

In the co-main fight, former East & Central Africa cruiserweight champ Musa Ntege is cocking a knockout hard puncher Abdul Njego.

Talented Salima Tibesigwa will fight Kenyan Egine Kayange, who lost the Africa Boxing Union Bantamweight title to Catherine Nanziri in August.

Sulaiman Musaalo, aka Busungu, will take on Simon Shagi in a super welterweight six-rounder, among others.

Nara Promotions Fight Card

John Serunjogi vs Jason Medi (DR Congo)

Musa Ntege vs Abdul Njego

Joshua Nyanzi vs Mubaraka Seguya

Sulaiman Musaalo vs Simon Shagi

Frank Kiwalabye vs Abdul Juma Kubira (Tanzania)

Ayub Khan vs Nicholas Tomusange

Ivan Kibuuka vs Frank Zagalino

Nesta Sserunkuma vs Ibrahim Biso