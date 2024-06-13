Serunjogi threatens ‘war’ against South Africa-based Medi

Professional boxer John Serunjogi, aka JST, is threatening “real war” against South Africa-based Congolese Jason Medi when the two face off in the main act of Nara Promotion’s Sweet Science Season Three on June 22.

The two will seek to cancel out each other in a super middleweight non-title eight-round duel at New Obligato..

Serunjogi got some bragging rights after stopping Germany-based Guinean Ibo Maier in Guinea in two rounds in December but six months later, he has never received his WBA-Africa title and the fight result has never been uploaded on boxrec, the most credible database.

March 27, Medi claimed the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa light heavyweight title after beating fellow Congolese Jimmy “The Beast” Mabundji into submission in five rounds inside the Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg.

Serunjogi is familiar with fighters from DR Congo. In April 2022, he was lucky to escape with a majority decision victory against Lucien Botumbe. But he learnt a lot from the grueling fight because, against another Congolese, Cisse Muhindo, Serunjogi was in control en route to a unanimous decision victory.

“It’s not a big deal that he is based in South Africa. To show you that I'm serious, I have moved to a heavier division. But I am going to punch him and you will admit that ‘this is a different John’,” Serunjogi said.

“I want to assure my fans and neutrals a good fight. Just book your ticket to the fight night.”

In his last fight, Serunjogi knocked out Tanzanian Samson Maisha in Round One to extend his record to 12 wins and two losses. But he is not complacent against Medi (7-1).

“It’s not going to be easy for either of us. It’s going to be a real war; a real fight. And I can’t say I will finish him off IN two rounds. Maybe by the sixth. Maybe,” Serunjogi said.

“I may not have bruises and cuts on the face but I’m training hard. I’m sparring with lighter and heavier fighters. I’m set to give you real value for your money.”

In the co-main fight, former East & Central Africa cruiserweight champ Musa Ntege is cocking a knockout hard puncher Abdul Njego.

Also on the card, Dubai-based Joshua Nyanzi will challenge veteran Mubaraka Seguya, aka Sensor, for the National Welterweight Title.

Talented Salima Tibesigwa will entertain Kenyan Egine Kayange, who lost the Africa Boxing Union Bantamweight title to Catherine Nanziri in August.

Sulaiman Musaalo, aka Busungu, will take on Simon Shagi in a super welterweight six-rounder.

NARA PROMOTIONS FIGHT CARD JUNE 22

MAIN BOUT

John Serunjogi vs Jason Medi (DR Congo)

Musa Ntege vs Abdul Njego

Joshua Nyanzi vs Mubaraka Seguya

Sulaiman Musaalo vs Simon Shagi

Frank Kiwalabye vs Abdul Juma Kubira (Tanzania)

Ayub Khan vs Nicholas Tomusange

Ivan Kibuuka vs Frank Zagalino