Cricket Cranes finish World Cup dream on a low

New Zealand's exit from the tournament had been confirmed late on Thursday but Kane Williamson's side responded with an emphatic win over Uganda.

The Black Caps were on top from the first over as Trent Boult took two wickets in two balls and Uganda soon slumped to 15-5 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Kenneth Waiswa made 11 and was the only Uganda batter to reach double figures, while no Kiwi bowler conceded more than nine.

Ugandan fans have livened up things in the grass bunks of the party stands of Providence Stadium in Guyana and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago throughout the World Cup. PHOTOS/GETTY IMAGES - ICC MEDIA & INNOCENT NDAWULA

After wickets in successive balls from Southee in the 18th over, Mitchell Santner wrapped up the innings in the 19th.

Devon Conway then made an unbeaten 22 from 15 balls as New Zealand completed the win in barely a quarter of their allotted overs.

"The guys did well," said Williamson. "Obviously there was a lot there in the surface and it was nice to do that job in the first half."

For Uganda, their debut at a major global event in any of cricket's formats ends with a record of one win and three defeats in the group.

"It's been a wonderful experience for us as a team," said captain Brian Masaba.