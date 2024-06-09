Form pushes Mugisha to Turkish Airlines Golf World Cup

Ruth Mugisha is in high spirits lately. For whatever she touches at the golf course, it turns to gold.

On Saturday, Mugisha won her fourth tournament in a row after she emerged the overall winner of the Uganda leg of the Turkish Airlines Golf World Cup Amateur Series played at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

Playing off handicap 24, Mugisha returned a score of 46 points to beat a field of 80 players and thereby win one of the available two tickets to the Series’ final set to be held in Antalya, Turkiye in December.

“I can’t put a finger to it,” a happy Mugisha told this paper. “A bit of luck maybe just like my name Mugisha. I have been playing golf for a while and I have never had these kinds of wins,” she said.



But it all didn’t start well. “The round was tough. I am not a morning golfer because I have allergies. And this place gets very windy,” Mugisha narrated her round.



“I struggled on the first nine because I was sneezing. When the sun comes up, the allergies disappear. When the sun came up, I burnt the course. I had a very good four-ball. It was a good day amongst friends,” the Entebbe Golf Club vice-captain added.

She made four pars over the 18 holes. Meanwhile, Saidi Kirarira was the top male player with a score of 43 points off handicap 14.



This is the first time that the Turkish Airlines Golf World Cup Series is being played in Uganda.



“It started in 2013 with 12 events in 12 countries. This year, 118 tournaments in 73 countries,” remarked Turkish Airlines country manager Ali Ozdemir.



For Turkiye, it is also an avenue to foster relations with Uganda.

“This global amateur golf series is played in more countries worldwide than any other corporate amateur event of its kind mirroring the truly global reach of Turkish Airlines,” said Turkish Ambassador H.E. Mehmet Fatih Ak.



“Turkiye has established itself as both a premier destination for tourism and attracting around 130,000 golfers every year,” he added.

TURKISH AIRLINES GOLF WORLD CUP

AMATEUR SERIES - UGANDA LEG RESULTS

Overall Nett Winner (L): Ruth Mugisha 46 points

Overall Nett Winner (M): Saidi Kirarira 43 pts

Overall Gross Winner: Andrew Opio 78 gross

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Ruth Mugisha