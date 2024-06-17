Koowe, Kisembo raise ladies' stake in Entebbe Challenge
What you need to know:
The present season of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Challenge by Stanbic Bank began with only 16 ladies and four all-female pairings in the 128-player field in April.
That meant they stood a 12.5 percent chance to emerge as champions when the clubhouse knockout championship final comes on October 12 at the par-71 course.
And that five ladies are still in the fray after the round of 16 action at the weekend, that chance has risen to 31.25 percent. In great part, thanks to a bit of luck but also Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo’s resilience in the tournament.
The Koowe-Kisembo stood out after they eliminated fellow single-handicappers Vincent Katutsi and Sam Kacungira 3/1 (3-up with one hole to spare).
“It was a pressure game,” visibly relieved, Koowe told this paper following her victory. “We had feared those guys.
“Surely, when we started the front nine, we didn’t know that we could do the best. After No.9, we were 4-up,” said the handicap seven player.
Kacungira is a scratch golfer while Katutsi played off handicap one. Their class, albeit late, began to show when they squared par-3 Holes No.10 and No.12 before winning on Holes par-5 No.11, par-4 No.13 and par-5 No.15 to half that deficit to 1-down.
The stroke-advantage on the ensuing Holes par-3 No.16 and par-4 No.17 however came in handy for Koowe and Kisembo, overcoming nerves at the finish before just walking through the 18th fairway with huge relief.
“I felt it was hard after No.15. I shivered… but my partner told me to stay calm. We expected to go this far in this tournament,” added Koowe.
The second all-female pairing left in quest for glory of Peace Kabasweka and Harriet Kitaka got a walkover against Sean Kinsella and Dejan Stepanovic who didn’t turn up.
The fifth lady still in the contest is Anne Abeja, who danced in celebration, during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony after her pairing with William Esuma defeated Dennis Kahindi and Sarah Nduhukire 4/3.
Among the men, the experienced pairing of Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami is one to watch, especially after they humbled the bubbly combo of Moses ‘Golola’ Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere 2/1.
“The round was good, we met two noisy guys. We connected well with my partner,” said handicap seven player Kisadha. “Mwami did very well on the front, I was struggling. I woke up on the back, then he was struggling.”
A field of 137 players competed on the day, Abeja delighting in the nearest to the pin contest too. The tournament quarterfinals come on July 6.
SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP
ROUND OF 16 STAGE RESULTS
Tony Ojok & Picole Lukyamuzi bt. Timothy Mwandah & Ssubi Kiwanuka w/o
Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka bt. Sean Kinsella & Dejan Stepanovic w/o
Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi 3/1
William Esuma & Anne Abeja bt. Dennis Kahindi & Sarah Nduhukire 4/3
Herbert Kamuntu & Stephen Ojambo bt. Micheal Bironse & Kevin Ninyesiga 4/3
Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye bt. Anthony Agaba & Yunus Baale 1-up
Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe bt. Joseph Bagabo & Apollo Segawa 4/3
Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami bt. Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere 2/1
SUBSIDIARY WINNERS
MEN
GROUP A: Ali Juuko 40 points
GROUP B: Saidi Kirarira 39 pts
GROUP C: Ronald Gayiya 39 pts
LADIES
GROUP A: Berna Musanabera 39 pts
GROUP B: Dinah Ongol 40 pts
LONGEST DRIVE
M: Serwano Walusimbi
L: Annet Nakiyaga
NEAREST TO THE PIN
M: Henry Nsubuga
L: Anne Abeja
STANBIC MATCH PLAY ROUND V DRAW
Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo vs. Tony Ojok & Picole Lukyamuzi
William Esuma & Anne Abeja vs. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe
Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami vs. Herbert Kamuntu & Stephen Ojambo
Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye vs. Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka
CAST OF EGC MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS
2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira
2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira
2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)
2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch
2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye
2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka
2017: Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri