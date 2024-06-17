Koowe, Kisembo raise ladies' stake in Entebbe Challenge

The present season of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Challenge by Stanbic Bank began with only 16 ladies and four all-female pairings in the 128-player field in April.

That meant they stood a 12.5 percent chance to emerge as champions when the clubhouse knockout championship final comes on October 12 at the par-71 course.

And that five ladies are still in the fray after the round of 16 action at the weekend, that chance has risen to 31.25 percent. In great part, thanks to a bit of luck but also Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo’s resilience in the tournament.

Peace Kabasweka (L) and her playing partner Harriet Kitaka.

The Koowe-Kisembo stood out after they eliminated fellow single-handicappers Vincent Katutsi and Sam Kacungira 3/1 (3-up with one hole to spare).

“It was a pressure game,” visibly relieved, Koowe told this paper following her victory. “We had feared those guys.

“Surely, when we started the front nine, we didn’t know that we could do the best. After No.9, we were 4-up,” said the handicap seven player.

Kacungira is a scratch golfer while Katutsi played off handicap one. Their class, albeit late, began to show when they squared par-3 Holes No.10 and No.12 before winning on Holes par-5 No.11, par-4 No.13 and par-5 No.15 to half that deficit to 1-down.

Denis Kahindi reacts after missing a birdie putt on hole 13.

The stroke-advantage on the ensuing Holes par-3 No.16 and par-4 No.17 however came in handy for Koowe and Kisembo, overcoming nerves at the finish before just walking through the 18th fairway with huge relief.

“I felt it was hard after No.15. I shivered… but my partner told me to stay calm. We expected to go this far in this tournament,” added Koowe.

The second all-female pairing left in quest for glory of Peace Kabasweka and Harriet Kitaka got a walkover against Sean Kinsella and Dejan Stepanovic who didn’t turn up.

The fifth lady still in the contest is Anne Abeja, who danced in celebration, during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony after her pairing with William Esuma defeated Dennis Kahindi and Sarah Nduhukire 4/3.

William Esuma (R) and Anne Abeja.

Among the men, the experienced pairing of Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami is one to watch, especially after they humbled the bubbly combo of Moses ‘Golola’ Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere 2/1.

“The round was good, we met two noisy guys. We connected well with my partner,” said handicap seven player Kisadha. “Mwami did very well on the front, I was struggling. I woke up on the back, then he was struggling.”

A field of 137 players competed on the day, Abeja delighting in the nearest to the pin contest too. The tournament quarterfinals come on July 6.

SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

ROUND OF 16 STAGE RESULTS

Tony Ojok & Picole Lukyamuzi bt. Timothy Mwandah & Ssubi Kiwanuka w/o

Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka bt. Sean Kinsella & Dejan Stepanovic w/o

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi 3/1

William Esuma & Anne Abeja bt. Dennis Kahindi & Sarah Nduhukire 4/3

Herbert Kamuntu & Stephen Ojambo bt. Micheal Bironse & Kevin Ninyesiga 4/3

Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye bt. Anthony Agaba & Yunus Baale 1-up

Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe bt. Joseph Bagabo & Apollo Segawa 4/3

Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami bt. Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere 2/1

SUBSIDIARY WINNERS

MEN

GROUP A: Ali Juuko 40 points

GROUP B: Saidi Kirarira 39 pts

GROUP C: Ronald Gayiya 39 pts

LADIES

GROUP A: Berna Musanabera 39 pts

GROUP B: Dinah Ongol 40 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Serwano Walusimbi

L: Annet Nakiyaga

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Henry Nsubuga

L: Anne Abeja

STANBIC MATCH PLAY ROUND V DRAW

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo vs. Tony Ojok & Picole Lukyamuzi

William Esuma & Anne Abeja vs. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe

Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami vs. Herbert Kamuntu & Stephen Ojambo

Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye vs. Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka

CAST OF EGC MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka