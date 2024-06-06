Mashru lauds fine course after Stanbic Mug win

Tushar Mashru oftens plucks out the card of patience. For eight years since choosing to play at Uganda Golf Club (UGC), only one overall win had surfaced for him.

But he completed the long weekend in a pretty cheerful mood after he beat a field of nearly 200 players to win the UGC Quarterly Mug tournament presented by Stanbic Bank.

Playing off handicap 21, Mashru returned a score of 66 nett but he got the edge over the rest of the field on Saturday via count-back (c/b) at the par-72 course.

“It was very delightful because it was really a big tournament,” said Mashru. “To win against a full field of about 200 players is a big thing,” he said.

Stanbic bank's head of Affluent Banking Arthur Kiwanuka (fifth right), posing for a photo with the group winners. Tushar Mashru (right) was the overall winner.

Mashru’s first victory came last September during the Quarterly Mug, still. But, Saturday was extra special.

“The day was good for me. The course was very nice. It was just in a perfect condition, not too dry, not too wet. Since the start of the year, these have been the best conditions. The new management team is doing well.”

He scored four pars across the round, with three of them coming on the last six holes. “My chipping and approach were very good,” he added, later receiving his prize from UGC captain Paul Rukundo.

Stanbic’s head of affluent banking Arthur Kiwanuka was thrilled by the levels of subscription for this June leg. “As Stanbic, we are driven by our slogan; Uganda is our home, we drive her growth,” he said.

"We are committed to supporting the development of sports in the country. We call upon other stakeholders to join us and ensure that we collectively support and boost the development of talent which we hope will also make the tournaments much more interesting,” Kiwanuka added.

SERENA 63 GOLF SERIES

QUARTERLY LEG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Tushar Mashru 66 nett (c/b)

Guest Winner: Paul Rumanzi 66 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

GROUP A: Vincent Asiimwe 69 nett

GROUP B: Alexander Matsiko 67 nett (c/b)

GROUP C: P K Sharma 66 nett

LADIES

GROUP A: Berna Musanabena 74 nett