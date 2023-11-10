All eyes on sister act but Ankah, Namuyanja can spoil the party

Rashida Mutesi and Rukia Nayiga are two sides of the same coin, two peas in the same pod, and two of the most dominant female pool players in Uganda. They happen to be sisters as well.

Only one year separates the two cue queens, who have taken the sport by storm since they emerged on the scene around 2016.

Both have risen to astronomical heights winning different titles and becoming icons for the sport of pool in Uganda.

Nayiga, 25 is the 2022 All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) champion, a title she didn't defend this year as the Pool Cranes missed the tournament that was held in South Africa. The younger sister, Mutesi, has been a juggernaut on the table in the last seven years, fuelled by an unmatched fortitude to win. She has not lost any individual match since 2017. She is number one in Uganda and until this year, she was second in Africa behind her elder sister.

Mutesi, commonly known as Kikadde, is an aggressor and her abundant accomplishments since she burst onto the scene as the best upcoming player in 2017, including the Kampala Open title in 2018, Pool Queen in 2021, 2022, and 2023 as well as being a three-time PAU Grand Open winner.

Her sister's titles ledger, who was Nile Special/Uspa player of 2021, includes the All-Africa doubles title in 2017 and the 2022 African championship title.

The perfect pool specimen, the sisters chase history as they aim to put their hands on the grand prize of a Toyota Raum car by simply sweeping opponents. The draw has been kind, courtesy of their rankings, separating them with the likelihood of only meeting in the final.

Nevertheless, one cannot recall one sister without remembering the other, lending credence to the notion that the sister act's legacy will be the talk of the town when the Nile Special National Ladies Open cues off tomorrow at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Namuyanja takes it easy

But in the last decade, pool has been defined by one woman, the four-time Pool Queen winner and league top scorer, Victoria Namuyanja.

The 33-year-old is arguably the most decorated female pool player in Uganda, crowned the league’s top scorer thrice. The baby-faced mother of four has been on the scene since 2009.

Calm under pressure, Namuyanja has a point to prove after she was dropped from the travelling team to South Africa last month for trivial reasons.

Her journey starts against Pool Cranes captain Amina Faith Nganda but Namuyanja is defiant saying it’s easier playing big players in the tournament.

"You're not under pressure because you know what to expect," she said.

Duo to beat

If there are any other women who don't care about the dominance of the sisters, it's Marion Kisakye commonly known as Sheila Ankah, and the defending champion Ritah Nimusiima.

Oftentimes, Ankah gets into the skin of either sister, and beating her is their full-time job.

Ankah is greatly unpredictable but she will have to send Aisha Madondo out of the race first to have some breathing space. If she does, the next games are expected to be easier for her, setting up a possible semi-final clash with Mutesi.

"I think it's my year and I have to prove it," said the Pool Cranes team debutant.

For Nimusiima, who won the inaugural championship in 2018, nothing has changed.

"I know what to do. I know how to handle them [Mutesi and Nayiga]. I have prepared for this championship aware that there is no small or big opponent. I respect them all. The plan is to win whoever I face," said Nimusiima, who will have to deal with Pool Cranes teammate Zaimatt Nabafu in the first round.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Date: November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00am

Fee: Shs25,000

Ladies prizes

Winner: Toyota Raum, Shs3m

Second: Pool table, Shs2m

Third: Shs1m

Fourth: Shs750,000