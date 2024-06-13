Favorites dominate Pool King/Queen qualifiers

The penultimate round of the Pool Queen qualifiers concluded without major upsets.

The Jinja finals, featuring 32 women and 64 men vying for the prestigious title, will be held on June 21-22 at Paradise Spot in Jinja.

The Kitgum qualifiers were marked by a surprising turn of events. While Sharon Ayaa and Scovia Tracy Auma successfully secured their spots in the Jinja finals, a major upset occurred in the second round. Heavy favourite Esther Lagum was unexpectedly eliminated by Winnie Alumo.

The men's qualifiers saw Ivan "Rabadaba" Pwonya, who travelled from Gulu emerged victorious, securing his place in the finals alongside Ivan Ogenrwot, Samuel Ogenrwot (twin brother of Moses Omara), and Geoffrey Ojok.

Favourites take Masaka

The battle for Jinja in Masaka raged at Cloud 9 Arena with the spotlight firmly on the established favourites. In the men's division, a thrilling encounter unfolded as 32 players vied for the coveted four slots in the Jinja Grand Finale.

Pool Cranes star Glorious Ssenyonjo, living up to his billing, emerged victorious after a nail-biting 7-5 victory over the talented Paul Kalema in Sunday's final. Joining Ssenyonjo on the road to Jinja will be Tomothy 'Boika' Lutaaya and Fred Muweesi. Masaka's regional coordinator, Cosmas Segawa, initially threatened to upset the favourites, but his journey was halted by Kalema in the quarterfinals.

The women's competition witnessed its own share of drama. With only two spots available, Lady Luck shone brightly on Rose Namugerwa and Brenda Nasasira. A tense final saw Namugerwa edging out her close friend 5-4 on a nerve-wracking decider.

Motivation high

Sharon Mirembe also secured her place from Entebbe after a hard-fought battle. Following a grueling 5-5 tie against Priscilla Nampala, Mirembe emerged victorious 7-5 in the final. Nampala, despite falling short, displayed a strong performance, defeating Delilah Ayikoru 6-3 in the semi-finals. Nampala vowed to return to Jinja, a stronger competitor.

Mirembe's path to victory wasn't easy either, as she narrowly defeated veteran Rashida Nansasi 6-5 in a tense semi-final clash.

Caleb Muhirwe left no room for doubt, outclassing the promising Entebbe star Gideon Mawa 7-3 in the men's category.

Desire Muhindo and Gift Natukunda emerged victorious from Kasese, but their journeys to the top were fueled by more than just individual skill. Muhindo, who secured the second qualifying spot, credits a local competition with Fort Portal's Gorret Kabasinguzi for pushing her to excel.

"It motivated me to train harder and focus on my game. I'm proud to qualify and I am ready to represent," Muhindo said.

The Pool Queen qualifiers wrap up this weekend at Upper Volta in Kasubi.

Pool King/Queen Qualifiers

Masaka

Men: Glorious Ssenyonjo, Paul Kalema Tomothy Boika Lutaaya & Fred Muweesi.

Women: Rose Namugerwa, Brenda Nasasira

Kitgum

Men: Ivan Opwonya, Ivan Ogenrwot, Samuel Ogenrwot and Geoffrey Ojok.

Women: Sharon Ayaa & Scovia Tracy Auma

Entebbe

Men: Caleb Muhiirwe, Gideon Mawa, Eria Kimuli & Benon Isoke

Women: Sharon Mirembe & Priscilla Nampala

Mbale:

Men: Abdul Mafaabi, Bruce Ayebairwe, Rashi Wanade & Musa Kibazi

Women: Angel Namakula & Masitula Nalumu

Kasese

Men: Fazil Tulinawe, Moses Businge, Kadika Twinamasiko & Moses Kato.