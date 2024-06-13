Mpoma Girls aim for historic woodball title

Mpoma Girls, the record champions of the ICPAU Juniors Woodball Championship seek a record fifth title when this year's championship is held at St Mary's Kitooro Primary School, Lwengo, this weekend.

Having won four out of the last five titles, this weekend's competition presents them with an opportunity to rewrite history and become the record-holding champions.

While cautious about setting specific goals, head coach Prossy Nankya acknowledges the pressure to defend their title.

The competition is expected to be fierce, with strong contenders like Mityana SS (2023 Ball Games Two champions), Our Lady of Africa (2023 ICPAU juniors silver medallists), and the dark horses, Iganga SS, all vying for victory.

Nankya's confidence in her team is unwavering, despite uncertainties surrounding their participation due to ongoing beginning of term exams which have limited their training.

However, she emphasises the team's continuity, with all last year's gold medallists returning for another shot at glory.

Last year's bronze medallist, Susan Atwine, alongside Martha Namulema, Angela Nyinamahoro, Rebecca Ajambo and rising star, Praise Ahurira are the girls expected in the star-studded squad.





Mityana SS aims for Upset

While Mpoma aim for a record-breaking title, Mityana SS isn't backing down. Riding high on their victory at last year's Ball Games Two championship in Kabale, they're ready to spring a surprise.

Head Coach Edward Tumuhimbise is confident in his team's preparation. "The growing competition is great for the sport. We focus on improving last year's performance in Njeru and giving it our all," he said.

Mityana SS will heavily rely on their Kabale gold medallists: Ruth Nabitula, Jeremina Nanfuka, Beatrice Nambalirwa, and Sonia Namulwana.





Luzira throws hat in the ring

While Mpoma and Mityana SS dominate pre-championship discussions, Luzira SS coach, Simon Otim, believes the title is up for grabs.

Otim, who starred for the team to their victory in 2019, sees the improved performances in training as a sign that his team is ready to compete. He's trusting the squad that swept the Kampala qualifiers: captain Sylivia Ayerango, Sandra Nakimera, Emilly Tasumba, Gorret Nampijja, and Gift Ampeirwe.

"We have experience on our side. We're building confidence within the team and emphasising a strategic approach for each par performance," Otim said.





Participating schools

Secondary: Airforce, Bombo SS, Buziga Islamic, Iganga SS, Kaasangombe, Kinoni Integrated, Kyamate, Luzira, Malongo, Mbarara High, Mpoma Girls, Mpoma Satellite, Nakateete, Our Lady of Africa, Philip Foundation, Sseke, St Henry’s Kitovu, St Kizito Bugoloobi, St Mark Namagoma, Amazima, Standard High Ndejje.

Primary: Ahamadiyya, Aunt Hadijja Lwengo, Bukalabi C/U, Ikra, Kabaseegu, Kazo Junior, Kyazanga Modern, Nakateete Model, Nakyesanja C/U, Nalugala Muslim, New Hope, Oxford Nansana, Salamu Lwengo, Shekinah Glory, St Kizito Bugoloobi, Willing Hearts Nansana, Kitovu Highway, Kiwafu Muslim





ICPAU Juniors Woodball

2023 top three

Boys: Airforce SS (199), Our Lady Namilyango (204) and Mityana SS (235).

Girls: Mpoma Girls (215), Our Lady Namilyango (233), & Luzira SS (236).

Juniors

Boys: St Mary’s Kitooro (120), Ahmadiyya (120) and Nakateete (123).

Girls: Bukalabi C/U (133), St Peter’s (140) and Motherwell (144).