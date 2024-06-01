Battle for supremacy between Heathens, Pirates
What you need to know:
The playoffs gave the top eight teams a second shot at the trophy through the generous but unforgiving knockouts, which have now whittled down to two – Heathens versus Pirates.
It’s all or nothing for the Pirates and Heathens as the 2024 Nile Special Rugby Championship concludes this afternoon at the Kyadondo Grounds.
The new format has kept fans on tenterhooks until the end, culminating in a thrilling finale on Saturday.
The playoffs gave the top eight teams a second shot at the trophy through the generous but unforgiving knockouts, which have now whittled down to two – Heathens versus Pirates.
Heathens hold a record sixteen titles, while Pirates are the defending champions, setting the stage for a classic final of an emerging force versus a well-crafted machine.
Neutral Venue?
Initially, the game had no designated venue before the union proposed Namboole Stadium to test its readiness for the upcoming Rugby Africa Cup.
They finally settled on the unpopular decision to play at Kyadondo after considering the league sponsor's commercial interests. However, Heathens are not invincible at Kyadondo.
The yellow machine had dominated almost everyone until the second leg of their semifinal against Kobs, which they lost 18-13 but advanced 42-36 on aggregate. That loss ended their decade-long unbeaten streak against Kobs and their 25-match unbeaten run.
“It is a sport, and we were bound to lose at one time,” said Heathens coach Mohammed Athiyo. Athiyo believes the loss could be a blessing in disguise for his team, which may have been slipping into complacency. “I’m glad it happened [at that stage] so we can go and prepare very well for the final because every team will bring their best show.”
Evenly-Poised
Ironically, Heathens’ previous loss at Kyadondo was to today’s opponents, Pirates, who beat them 8-6 on April 24, leading to Pirates' championship triumph last year. That was only Pirates’ second title in 28 years. Over that period, Heathens and Kobs have claimed 25 titles between them, with Heathens winning ten of the last 14.
Pirates have claimed two titles (2019 & 2023) out of the last six from Heathens and remain the only serious threat to their dominance.
Pirates have had a challenging path to the final. They led Hippos at halftime of both semifinal legs by ten points but almost faltered, surviving with a 57-54 aggregate thanks to Desire Ayera’s work rate.
“We have to remember that rugby is a game of 80 minutes. They’re going to give a big shift, so we also have to go in hard and get it,” said Pirates captain Frank Kidega ahead of today’s gripping encounter. Heathens won the regular season encounter at this ground 16-12.
Heathens’ profile
Name: Heathens RFC
Founded - 1985
Homeground – Kyandondo
Captain – Michael Wokorach
Sponsors – Platinum Credit
Head coach – Mohammed Athiyo
Titles - 16
Seasons in the league – 33
Pirates’ profile
Name: Black Pirates RFC
Founded - 1995
Homeground – Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere
Sponsors – Stanbic Bank
Head coach – Marvin Odong
Captain – Frank Kidega
Titles - 2
Seasons in the league – 29
Previous league winners
1991: Heathens
1992: Heathens
1993: Heathens
1994: Not held
1995: Kobs
1996: Impis
1997: Kobs
1998: Kobs
1999: Kobs
2000: Kobs
2001: Kobs
2002: Heathens
2003: Kobs
2004: Heathens
2005: Heathens
2006: Kobs
2007: Kobs
2008: Kobs
2009: Heathens
2010: Heathens
2011: Heathens
2012: Heathens
2013: Heathens
2014: Kobs
2015: Heathens
2016: Kobs
2017: Heathens
2018: Pirates
2019: Heathens
2020: Heathens
2021/22: Heathens
2023: Pirates