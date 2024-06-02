Heathens withstand Sea Robbers for number 17
What you need to know:
Heathens have been a step ahead this season, going unbeaten in the regular season and only faltering against Kobs.
Heathens capped a dominant season with a record-extending 17th Nile Special Rugby Championship title after narrowly beating Pirates 15-13 at Kyadondo on Saturday.
That second-leg semifinal loss to their Legends’ neighbours came when they had a comfortable lead. The Yellow Machine was not at its lethal best but completed the job.
Ivan Magomu kicked Pirates into the lead after only five minutes, sending an early warning.
Heathens responded promptly, with Emmanuel Byamugisha and Joaquim Chisano’s tries giving them a 12-3 lead at the break.
Malcolm Okello extended Heathens' lead to 15-3 shortly after the restart.
However, two quick-fire tries by Roy Kizito and Jeremiah Okello threatened an upset but Pirates can only blame their own misdeeds; man-of-the-match Magomu failed to capitalize on the extras while Nathan Bwambale and Haruna Mohammed caused a numerical disadvantage by taking turns in the sin bin.
As an individual, Magomu didn't deserve to lose as he broke the Heathens' defensive line on several occasions like a knife through butter. He was playing on a different level from his teammates.
“We had a late surge but it wasn’t good enough, though we give it to Heathens for a good game,” Pirates coach Marvin Odong said after conceding the title. He warned, “It is 2-0 for Heathens, but I assure you we won’t give them the sevens.”
Heathens’ coach Mohammed Athiyo revealed the team had a few deficiencies, especially in their front row during the season but emphasized that teamwork and mobility delivered the holy grail.
“We’ve been struggling with the front row and that’s something that we’ll continue working on even after the season but our greatest strength has been our mobility,” Athiyo said.
Athiyo has now won five titles in the last eight years since taking over from the late Robert ‘Soggy’ Seguya in 2015.
Heathens' next mission is to complete a domestic treble by claiming the national sevens title, having already secured the league and cup titles.
Nile Special Rugby Championship
Result - final
Heathens 15-13 Pirates
Previous league winners
1991: Heathens
1992: Heathens
1993: Heathens
1994: Not held
1995: Kobs
1996: Impis
1997: Kobs
1998: Kobs
1999: Kobs
2000: Kobs
2001: Kobs
2002: Heathens
2003: Kobs
2004: Heathens
2005: Heathens
2006: Kobs
2007: Kobs
2008: Kobs
2009: Heathens
2010: Heathens
2011: Heathens
2012: Heathens
2013: Heathens
2014: Kobs
2015: Heathens
2016: Kobs
2017: Heathens
2018: Pirates
2019: Heathens
2020: Heathens
2021: Kobs
2021/22: Heathens
2023: Pirates
2024: Heathens