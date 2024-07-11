Ofoyrwoth credits teamwork for fourth African title

The highlight of the 2024 Africa Men’s Rugby Sevens was Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s last-gasp try against South Africa that handed Uganda the fourth title in Mauritius.

The Rugby Cranes Sevens dominated their opponents over the two legs, but the second-string Blitzboks presented the biggest test in a final that lacked much significance.

Based on the new points system employed, Uganda had already sealed the title and a place in next year’s Challenger series before the final.

However, that did not deter Uganda from going all in as they beat the South Africans. Denis Etwau grounded the ball early for the lead after their opponent failed to deal with Timothy Kisiga’s grubber kick before Alex ATurinda extended the lead in a flash. The South Africans put a strong comeback to take a 17-15 lead at the end of regulation time but the Cranes were not over yet.

Magical moment

Ofoyrwoth’s moment of magic came late in the extra time. Uganda had won a foul and the kicker looked set to go for the three but the team crouched down for the scrum. The first attempt was not good eough but they soldiered on for their next chance: Ofyrwoth’s moment.

With everyone expecting the scrum-half to offload to Kisiga, he made a quick turn-around and arrowed to the line for the winner.

“The victory was not by my own efforts but a result of teamwork,” Ofyrwoth, who was voted the player of the tournament, deflected the shine on him.

He then narrated events leading to the magical moment: “My number 10 and I had made a call but cancelled it after analyzing how the South Africans were defending.

“We decided to go on play. I saw a gap and I pounced on it while most of them had been drawn to Kisiga [on the wing].”