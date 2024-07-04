Cranes handed fair Afcon 2025 qualifying draw

Uganda has been pitted against South Africa, Congo Brazaville and neighbours South Sudan in Group K of the draws for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers conducted on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The draw event was conducted by Ivory Coast Head Coach Emerse Faé and former Morocco international Marouane Chamakh.

Prior to the draws, Uganda was placed in Pot 2 and thus had to face a team from the rest of the pots 1,3 and 4.

South Africa was seeded in Pot 1, while Congo and South Sudan were in pots 3 and 4 respectively.

Uganda has not been to Africa Cup of Nations for the last two editions and the ultimate target will be to return to the coveted Championship next year before co-hosting the 2027 Afcon edition with Tanzania and Kenya.

The qualification games will be played in September, October and November this year. Only the top two teams besides the group that has hosts Morocco qualify for the final tournament.

2025 Afcon qualifying draw