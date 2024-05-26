Five-star Kawempe win league title at The Valley

Kawempe Muslim beat Kampala Queens (KQ) 2-0 at home to topple them as Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions.

The trophy, Kawempe’s fifth title in nine full topflight seasons and first in five seasons, was delivered with 40 points; 12 wins, four draws and two losses in 18 games.

For the match played in beautiful sunny weather, KQ started strong and motivated despite facing a cruel and eager home crowd that had been yearning for success for a while.

Kawemepe Muslim fans celebrate lifting the trophy.

The aim for KQ was not to be exposed as they had been in the reverse fixture in January at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and the midfield of Mercyline Wayodi, Shamirah Nalugya and Teddy Najjuma battled hard to nullify Kawempe’s poetic trio of Hadijah Nandago, Krusum Namutebi and captain Phionah Nabulime.

Kawempe needed some lack when goalkeeper Juliet Adeke fumbled a shot from Catherine Nagadya for a corner early on but after that they soaked the pressure and even had a late chance for Agnes Nabukenya to open the chats but she hesitated to pull the trigger.

Game of two halves

At the start of the second half, substitute right back Asia Nabukenya also tested Adeke, who was caught napping as a long range shot kissed the crossbar.

Agnes Nabukenya celebrate the Kawempe Muslim opening goal against Kampala Queens.

After that, Kawempe – propelled by the hard running of substitute forward Allen Nassazi – engaged new gears. They won a freekick at the top of KQ’s box with about 25 minutes to go and Nabukenya hit the ball hard into the net to make it 1-0 for her 10th goal of the season. The mammoth crowd swamped the pitch that has graduated from “Valley” to “Valley of Death” as Kawempe have won eight and drawn just one there this season.

The undisputable most valuable player (MVP) of the league was also joint scorer with Makerere University’s Sharon Namatovu.

With Namutebi in foul trouble, coach Ayub Khalifah took her off and moved right winger Hadijah Babirye into defensive midfield while Esther Nangendo came on to take over duties on the wing. Babirye shut KQ out with the elegance and strength that would make any renowned defensive midfielder proud.

Kawempe Muslim players Jolly Kobusinge and Rhoda Nanziri celebrate.

A real team

Kawempe were not done; eventually, Nassazi made it 2-0 with under 10 minutes to go after flicking home Samalie Nakacwa’s header.

Her goal was befitting and tells the story of the entire team. Nassazi broke onto the scene in 2021, where she was one of the FWSL’s best players in the season played at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

But like most of her teammates, the ensuing seasons were marred by consistency. In this one, though, it is hard to think of a Kawempe player and ignore their contribution to the team.

As much as this was a team pushed by best keeper of the season Adeke or Nabulime or Nandago or Nabukenya’s, it is hard to imagine them keeping clean sheets without Ritah Mushimire or Shakirah Nankangwa. There are no fullbacks in the league that venture forward and dominate wingers like Nakacwa and Jolly Kobusinge.

When Yudaya Nakayenze got injured, Babirye and Mary Kabaculezi’s roles grew in the team. Sharifah Nakimera started the season well when Nakacwa was still on loan while Nassazi as an impact player has been a menace.

Crested Cranes coach Shery Botes (C) was at the game.

Yet one wonders how dominant this team would have been had they managed to get the 2022/23 FWSL MVP Shakirah Nyinagahirwa fit for the season.

While they missed her, the belief of this team was started by Nyinagahirwa’s forays last season and the team rightly encouraged her to lead them to the podium for their medals.

FWSL TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 18 12 4 2 33 12 40

Kampala Queens 18 10 6 2 29 14 36

Uganda Martyrs 18 7 7 4 22 19 28

Lady Doves 18 7 4 7 26 22 25

Rines SS WFC 18 6 6 6 21 28 24

She Maroons 18 6 4 7 23 21 22

Makerere University 18 3 11 4 18 23 20

Wakiso Hill WFC 18 5 5 8 17 24 20

UCU Lady Cardinals 18 4 5 9 16 20 17

Asubo Ladies 18 2 4 12 15 37 10

FWSL – Results

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 Kampala Queens

UMHS 1-0 She Maroons

Lady Doves 2-0 Makerere

Rines 1-1 Wakiso Hill