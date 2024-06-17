Fufa TV Cup: Battle for Round of 64 rages on

Didas Agasha’s fourth minute strike was cancelled by Faruku Karemera’s free kick as their respective sides St. Kagwa Bushenyi High School and Nganwa High School Kabwohe shared spoils in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Fufa TV Cup on Sunday.

The sides locked horns at Nganwa on Eid Day in a bid to progress to the Round of 64 due June 29 and 30 at various schools.

Fans at the game.

Agasha scored early but the hosts replied quickly too before both sides managed to deal with each other’s attack. Much more is expected of the sides in the do-or-die affair next Saturday at St. Kagwa.

Since the second term has just started, the school teams can be excused for saying the preparations were yet to hit full gear by match day but Nganwa’s coach Yusuf Mutebi believes a week should be good enough to get them to the heights they need to win the second leg.

Nganwa High School, Kabwohe.

His opposite number Collins Agaba believes the result was reflective of the derby but insisted he prefers to see his side keep to what he asked them to do; usually to keep and starve the opponent of the ball.

St. Kaggwa Bushenyi High School.

Whoever progresses among these sides joins the Western Chapter of the competition that already includes Mbarara High, Mbarara SSS and Muntuyera.

Fufa TV Cup – Preliminary Round

Nganwa HS Kabwohe 1:1 St Kagwa Bushenyi HS

Chapters

Western: Mbarara High, Mbarara SSS, Muntuyera, Nganwa, St. Kagwa; Kigezi HS, Makobere, Kigezi College, Mutolere

Buganda-Masaka: St. Henry’s Kitovu, Kako SSS, Masaka SSS, St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Buganda: St. Mary’s College Kisubi, St. Balikudembe Mitala Maria, King’s College Budo, Gombe SSS

East Buganda: Namilyango College, Metha SS, Bishop SS Mukono, St. Joseph’s College Naggalama

Rwenzori: Nyakasura, Mpanga, St. Leo’s, Kilembe SSS

Busoga: Bukoyo SSS, Iganga High, Bukoli College, Jinja College, Busoga College Mwiri, Kiira College Butiki, Jinja SSS, St. Don Bosco Kamuli

Kampala: Makerere College, Mengo SS, Lubiri SSS, Ndejje SSS, Kololo SSS, Old Kampala SSS, Kibuli SSS, Kololo High

Luo: Sir Samuel Baker, St. Joseph’s College Layibi, Kitgum High School, Gulu High School; Lango College, Dr. Obote College, Comboni College, Aduku SSS

Elgon: Teso College, Ngora High School, Nabumali High School, Mbale SSS

Bukedi: St. Peter’s College Tororo, Manjasi High School, Bukedi College Kachonga, Sebei College Tegeres

Bunyoro: Sir Toto Winyi, St. Edwards Bukumi, Duhaga SSS, Kabalega SSS