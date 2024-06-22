Fufa Women Cup: A trophy that loves surprises

Rines SS battle She Corporate today at Standard High School Zzana (Stahiza) - Ndejje Campus for glory in the Fufa Women Cup.

Both sides have enjoyed different kinds of success at Stahiza over the past one week.

She Corporate won the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) final there beating Olila High School 5-3 on penalties the other Saturday.

Rines' core of players were there for the midweek climax of the Fresh Dairy Games' girls' football competition.

They beat Sheema Girls in the quarterfinals then stunned 2023 national schools' champions Amus College in the semis then took record champions and eventual champions Kawempe Muslim to sudden death in the decisive penalty shootouts.

Before that, this group of Rines players had lost just one competitive match since mid January - a 2-1 loss to Kawempe in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

However, this is a tournament that has no respect for form. Sometimes it also has no respect for pedigree but usually it becomes a turning point for sides involved in its finals.

Double in offing. After topping the second division FWEL, She Corporate are looking to win another trophy this season.

Past finals



In the 2017 final in Busia, reputation was thrown out of the window when then Gafford, now Asubo, lost 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Gafford at the time was more popular while Olila was trying to discover its feet in the topflight league. Olila eventually became a force to reckon with until it was relegated in the 2022/23 season.

In 2018, She Corporate were the more popular side but Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals had shown signs of competitiveness and the triumph in Sheema propelled them to the 2018/19 FWEL title.

In 2019, many enthusiasts backed Lady Doves but they were stunned by Makerere University at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo. But Doves picked their lessons and the next time a ball was properly kicked after Covid in 2021, Doves was ready and won the 2021 FWSL at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

After the Cup returned from a hiatus last season, Uganda Martyrs High School - Lubaga stunned Kawempe at the semis en route to beating She Maroons 1-0 in the finals. The latter has had a promising 2023/24 season on their return to the topflight.

On Sunday, She Corporate and Rines will hope to turn a new page.

Fufa Women Cup

Previous finals

2017: Olila HS 1(3)-1(1) Gafford

2018: UCU Lady Cardinals 2-0 She Corporate

2019: She Makerere 2-0 Lady Doves

2023: UMHS Lubaga 1-0 She Maroons