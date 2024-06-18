Guinness become official Premier League beer, Man United get opener

On Tuesday June 18, 2024, the Premier League announced the opening fixtures for the new season which kicks off on Friday August 15 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United, who defeated rivals Manchester City to win the FA Cup, will be the first in action against Fulham.

City, who won the title ahead of Arsenal, will start their campaign against Chelsea on Sunday August 18 at Stanford Bridge.

In the same vein, Guinness has announced its first-ever global partnership in football as the "Official Beer of the Premier League."

The four-year agreement, commencing with the 2024/25 season, was announced on Monday June 17 at Diageo headquarters in London.

As the "Official Responsible Drinking Partner" of the Premier League, Guinness will leverage its global rights to promote and encourage responsible drinking throughout the season.

The Premier League is undoubtedly the most-watched football league on the planet, with games broadcast into 900 million homes in 189 countries and Guinness will look to unite the beautiful game and the pint through its activation of this partnership.

The collaboration is expected to bring even more excitement to the Ugandan football community.

Speaking about the partnership, Matilda Babuleka, the Marketing Manager Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, emphasized its importance: “This collaboration cements our position as the biggest supporter of football not only globally but also here in Uganda. It provides a massive opportunity to enhance our already beloved Guinness Matchday experiences and to craft moments of magic. We can’t wait for August.”

In Uganda, Guinness’ involvement in sports stretches to various Old Boys’ Leagues of several traditional schools, fostering camaraderie, networking, and community.

The brand has also championed inclusivity by collaborating with Fufa to celebrate and highlight women who are bridging the gap in the male-dominated sport.

Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer of the Premier League, said: “We are delighted to partner with Guinness, the world’s leading stout. The Guinness team has consistently demonstrated world-class creativity, innovation, and community storytelling through its marketing in sports. We look forward to sharing a long-term relationship that will enhance the Premier League football-viewing experience in pubs, bars, and homes around the world, and bring to life the magic for which the Premier League is famous.”

Arsenal will host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday August 17 while newly promoted Ipswich Town play hosts to Liverpool.

Premier League

Opening Fixtures

Man United vs. Fulham

Ipswich vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Brighton

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Newcastle vs. Southampton

N. Forest vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Aston Villa

Brentford vs. C. Palace

Chelsea vs. Man City