Last home stand for pair in promotion hunt

Lugazi and Mbale Heroes, along with their fans will have a date with destiny on Sunday when the Fufa Big League enters the penultimate match day of the season.

Both clubs are on the brink of promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and will fight hard in their last dance at home, seeking a win that could propel them to the topflight.

Table-leaders Police secured their promotion last week after reaching the 50-point mark and will be declared champions if they earn four points from their two remaining fixtures.

Lugazi and Mbale Heroes follow closely with 47 and 46 points respectively, just three points shy of their promotion targets.

Heroes face the toughest challenge as they host Onduparaka in Mbale. The Caterpillars, currently fifth with 41 points, must avoid defeat to keep the race alive.

Heroes’ former player and current assistant coach Edgar Bwogi, who experienced the team’s relegation and subsequent revival from the third division last season underscores the importance of this weekend’s fixture.

“We’ve worked hard for three seasons to be here and want to give our dear fans something to cheer because it is our last home game and they’ve been with us all through the journey,” Bwogi said. “We understand the weight of the game because we know what a win means to everyone but we’re calm and planning against a tricky and experienced opponent.”

Lugazi on the other hand, will play Kaaro Karungi, a mid-table team that has already secured its safety.

Both Lugazi and Mbale Heroes have collected 26 points at home from a possible 39 but will need to be at their best to secure victory and avoid a last-day rush.

In another match of significance, fourth-placed Kataka have travelled to Yumbe to face Calvary.

Kataka hopes to pick up points while counting on either Heroes or Lugazi to slip. Any result for Kataka other than a win will all but end their chances.

BetPawa Big League

Sunday fixtures - 3pm

Blacks Power vs. Kiyinda Boys - Lira

Mbale Heroes vs. Onduparaka - Mbale

Calvary vs. Kataka – Yumbe

Police vs. Kigezi Home Boyz - Kavumba

Booma vs. Young Elephant - Masindi