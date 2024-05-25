Omedi: Winning Uganda Cup is best reward for our Kitara fans

Even after the league dust has settled, Kitara forward Denis Omedi's insatiable appetite for goals is still untamable.

Omedi, who scored 15 goals for Kitara as they finished fourth in the table and came second behind golden boot winner Muhammad Shaban (17 goals, KCCA), is itching to breach Nec's backline on Saturday as they clash in Stanbic Uganda Cup final at Wankulukuku.

"We have the mentality to win the title and we have shown it already in the league. Nec is tough but we shall fight and win in order to pay back the adoring fans because they have done so much for us," Omedi revealed.

Both sides have shot above their heights this campaign with Hussein Mbalangu's Nec finishing sixth on top of sweeping to their maiden Uganda Cup finals.

Just two months ago, the two league entrants nursed ambitions of winning both the league and the cup trophies before SC Villa were crowned league kings on Saturday.

"If it wasn't the fans we couldn't move this far. I have achieved a lot with Lango in the Fufa drum, Kitara and being summoned to the Uganda Cranes because of hard work, God's mercy and sacrifice.

"Losing the league trophy was painful but I gave them (fans) the goals that brought them joy," Omedi remarked.

His boss Brian Ssenyondo is equally optimistic and hastily admits there is pressure to win the trophy in a season they surpassed their expectations.

"It won't be any easy game but we have reached this stage after knocking out big opponents like Gaddafi, SC Villa and holders Vipers.This gives us confidence going into the final.

"As a coach, I always have the pressure to win trophies and repay the fans' trust. The club management hadn't considered vying for the Uganda Cup but I told them we can make it to the semis, and see we are here in the finals," Ssenyondo said.

Denis Omedi is charged.

Mbalangu fires warning

Having won the Uganda Cup trophy as a forward with SC Villa in 2000, Nec boss Hussein Mbalangu wants to join the exclusive list of those achievers that have won the diadem as a player and coach.

"We have worked for it and it is not a mistake that we are here. I won it as a player at Villa and therefore winning it as a coach will give me etra happiness. We have corrected the mistakes we made against SC Villa (in the 2-0 league loss) and we are going to be a different team with a target of winning," Mbalangu emphasized.

Kitara beat Nec 1-0 in the StarTimes Uganda Premier league first round at Masindi before the soldiers avenged that loss with a similar scoreline at Lugogo in the second round.

"I don't have any pressure because I have ever been in such a scenario before in Somalia as I won the Somalian cup with Banaadir FC.

"Kitara is good offensively and balanced plus they don't concede a lot but score a lot of goals. They aim at getting that early goal and defend it like their lives depend on it but we are going to neutralize that," he added.