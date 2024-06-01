She Corporate compound KQ sanctions, double curse continues

There is trouble brewing in the Palace!

Clearly the tough times are getting to everyone at Kampala Queens and it was all evident in their 1-0 loss to She Corporate at MTN Omondi Stadium on Thursday in the quarter finals of the Fufa Women Cup.

She Corporate right winger Brenda Munyana could not believe her luck when the ball fell to her in the second minute at the edge of the box. She fired it ferociously goalwards and it found the back of the net after ricocheting off KQ goalkeeper Gloria Namakula’s far post.

KQ made only one change to the side that lost 2-0 last weekend away to Kawempe Muslim in the decisive title showdown of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Namakula started ahead of captain Daisy Nakaziro but the outfield 10 players that started in Kawempe also started here in a stadium where they hardly had any fans. In fact the group that usually drums up the players had just one of its members show up.

She Corporate (in white) knocked out Kampala Queens. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

The response was there on pitch for KQ as soon as they went behind but they could not find their finishing boots to stop a She Corporate side that had created a strong rivalry with them (KQ) in 2022 before it was relegated to the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) in the 2022/23 season.

No character

The win helps She Corporate build belief that they can return to the FWSL with the ability to compete against the top sides.

On the other hand, the pressure got to the KQ technical bench so much so that even though most of the crowd could make up the exact words, it was really visible to them that head coach Charles Ayiekoh and goalkeeping coach Stephen Billy Kiggundu had a burst up midway through the first half for about five minutes.

In the post match press conference, Ayiekoh blasted the players for “lack of character” even in the league and said the fact that they pushed Kawempe down the wire was down to his “experience.”

Meanwhile, Kawempe were also denied a chance to become the first side to win the league and cup double as they were ousted 5-4 on penalties by another FWEL side in Byafaayo Queens.

Bukedea-based Byafaayo missed promotion due to Olila High School’s prowess but will take this Cup consolation and prepare to face Wakiso Hill in the quarterfinals on Sunday – for a place in the semis where Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals await.

She Corporate awaits the winner in the Friday encounter between Rines and Asubo.

FUFA WOMEN CUP

Quarter Finals

Kampala Queens 0-1 She Corporate

Round of 16