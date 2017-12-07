My lights do not switch off

Paul, my BMW 3 series E46 rear lights are constantly on. I have to disconnect the battery terminal to avoid running it down. What could be the cause? Haguma

Hello Haguma, you will need a computer diagnosis of the lights module to confirm whether the brake lights have a short circuit or the brake switch under the brake pedal has failed.

In the absence of computer diagnosis, I would start by checking the brake switch. A qualified car electrician will inspect the brake switch for damage of the spring return mechanism or contact plates.