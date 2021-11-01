Frequently asked questions

What is The Monitor?

We are the Monitor #1 independent media brand. We are committed to empowering our audiences by informing, educating and engaging them.

We aspire to deliver quality content around the continent - From the news as it unfolds, to the research and tools needed to explain what things mean to you. We aim to reach from the heart of the cities to the rural areas with content and services that fit your interest, through every possible channel.

Each of us at The Monitor is a champion of this mission, sharing a common mindset, driven by chain of values that we live and breathe by.

What is different about the new site?

Yes, the design has changed and we have attempted to weave the best practices of user design and user experience together with a great variety of content to give you a more intuitive, engaging and personalized experience.

The new website also offers exclusive and premium content that can be accessed easily via a simple sign-up.

Why do I need to register to read articles on Prime?

The Prime section on The Monitor offers exclusive, in-depth, investigative and engaging content that can be accessed by registering on the website for free.

This helps us reach out to you with prompts and alerts when new stories of your interest are published. It will help us personalise the reading experience and help us connect you with the type of content you are most likely to enjoy.

Our registered users will also receive newsletters, alerts and receive updates on offers or any new updates we make to the website.

Can I still access the other sections without registering?

Yes, you can still access other sections without registering with us.

How do I register?

The steps to register are intuitive and once you land on a story that is Prime, you will be prompted to register either by your email id or your current google or facebook account. Once you have chosen your password and registered successfully, you can access all stories in the Prime section.

What happens to my personal data?

We are GDPR compliant. Your email id is confidential and we do not sell our users data to any third party whatsoever. We use it to reach out to you only with your kind permission.

Do I have to always log in when I want to read an article?

No, you do not always have to log in to read an article. Once you are logged in, you will be able to access the content unless you decide to change the settings of your browser or delete the cookies of your browser.

Are you going to charge for your articles?

The articles are free as of now but we may want to offer some of our content at a fee at a later stage.

What benefits do I get by registering with The Monitor?

The benefits of registering with The Monitor include timely newsletters, alerts on stories of your interest and updates on any new schemes or offers.

How can I access the content?

The content can be accessed on all platforms including desktop, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Does the service allow concurrent logins?

Yes, the service allows concurrent logins.

Will you send promotional messages on my email once I register?

We would like to keep you updated with new content or new offerings, only with your kind permission. If, you however, choose to opt-out of the newsletters or emails, you can do so.

How do I sign in?

Once you are a registered user, you can login with your details and sign-in to access the content.

How do I reset my password?

When you are signing in with your email id, you will see an option to reset your password. If you have forgotten your password, you could click on the prompter that says, forgot password and we will send you a link on your registered email id to create a new password.

I did not get the password reset link

The email link is sent to you registered email address. If you do not see this in your inbox, please check your Junk mail for reset password link.

