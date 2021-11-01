Our Blog Rules
The comments section of Nation websites is a users space where they discuss and share on topical issues triggered by content published by NMG. These guidelines aim to promote the forums by ensuring each user has a chance to freely exchange ideas without breaching the law while observing good taste:
TASTE – Keep it cordial and courteous. If you can't be polite, don't say it. No SHOUTING (i.e. a few words can be in CAPS for emphasis, but generally posts in FULLCAPS will not be approved). Respect other participants’ views.
LAW – Ensure what you state is based on verifiable fact. Reasonable and defensible opinion will pass. No personal attacks, name calling, libel, defamation or hate speech.
- HATE - Do not threaten, harass or bully. Also avoid obscene, sexist, tribal or racist posts. Strong comments shall be allowed if commenting about someone who said something equally forceful or controversial. The comments section is a democratic space, therefore all have a chance to share their perspective on topical issues.
- LANGUAGE – Since participants in the forums are from mixed backgrounds, English shall be the primary language of conversation. Some widely "accepted" slang and pidgin - Sheng - might also be permitted.
- RELEVANCE - Please stay on topic set by the article or content item on which you are commenting. However, it is permitted to bring up related material from the past, or to make comparisons that might help elaborate a point. If you would like to initiate debate on an issue not covered on the website, please send an email to [email protected]
- MODERATION – NMG moderates all posts before they are published. Only comments that meet the criteria outlined above will be approved.