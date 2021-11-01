NMG Privacy Policy

Nation Media Group PLC processes personal data on you if you are a registrant, subscriber or a visitor to our website or Apps. When you interact with us, you have a number of rights under data protection law. These rights are to:

Access a copy of all personal data that we hold about you

Ask us to stop processing your personal data

Stop us from sending you marketing communications

Withdraw your consent, where you have previously given it to us

Object to how we process your personal data

Ask us to delete the personal data we hold on you

Please note, these rights are not absolute and sometimes we may have reason to refuse requests.