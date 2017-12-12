Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire

By Fred Muzaale

Kayunga- The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has said the ruling NRM party is likely to crumble because of the rampant infighting among party supporters and leaders which its leaders have failed to solve amicably.

Speaking as chief guest during an end of year get-together party for NRM party supporters in Kayunga District last weekend, Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, it is important that the people involved in the misunderstandings try to resolve their differences peacefully without causing any threat to the party.

“Civilised people sit down and resolve their differences but I wonder why you, for example in Kayunga District, you have failed to resolve your misunderstandings when you are all people from this area,” he said.

He added: “People vote leaders who will solve their problems, thus, a leader who cannot diligently serve his people is no leader.”

The party was organised by Mr Moses Karangwa, the district NRM chairperson. NRM district leaders among them the district LC5 chairman, Mr Tom Sserwanga, Bbaale County MP George Kumama, among others are locked in a bitter row with Ms Idah Nantaba, the district Woman MP.

The leaders accuse Ms Nantaba, who is the State minister for Information and Communications Technology, of undermining them and calling them corrupt.

Despite being an NRM supporter, Ms Nantaba did not attend the NRM party even though she was invited.

Gen Otafiire took a swipe at the Opposition likening them to an empty tin which just makes noise without appreciating the gains the country has achieved under the NRM government.

“When people in the Opposition talk, I sometimes wonder whether it is the same God that created me that created them,” Gen Otafiire said.

He also urged them to court Opposition supporters to NRM. Mr Karangwa, the district NRM chairman, said his efforts to reconcile with his political foes have been ignored but said he would continue to work for the growth of the party.

President Museveni last year tried to reconcile Ms Nantaba and Mr Karangwa in vain after the former snubbed the planned meeting.