2 killed, 8 injured in Mbale accident     

By OLIVIER MUKAAYA

MBALE-Two people have been confirmed dead and 8 others seriously injured following a motor accident on Mbale- Sironko Road.

Police identified the deceased as Agatha Nabukwasi, 53, the headmistress of Kibire Primary School in Sironko District and Fred Nazeba.

They were residents of Kaamu Town Council in Bulambuli District.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Sowed Manshur said the accident occurred on Tuesday night when a truck and saloon car collided at Mafudu trading centre.

“Two people died and others were severely injured,” Mr Manshur, said.

He said those who sustained injuries were taken to Mbale Referral Hospital.

Mr Manshur said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by reckless driving.