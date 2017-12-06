Court grants bail to artists who annoyed Museveni

By Juliet Kigongo

KAMPALA- Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu on Wednesday granted bail to a local artiste who is facing charges of uttering offensive communication against President Museveni.

Mr David Mugema, 31, and his music producer Jonah Muwanguzi, 23, were granted a cash bail of Shs1million and their sureties bonded Shs10million non-cash.

“Although Mr Julius Mboizi a prosecutor from Uganda Communications commission (UCC) had objected to the substantiality of Muwanguzi's sureties , Willy Mukaabya one of the sureties is a popular musician and an employer of the producer who will ensure that he appears in court,” Ms Kamasanyu said while granting them bail.

The accused through their lawyers led by Mr Abdullah Kiwanuka had informed court that they have a constitutional right to ask for bail since the case which is bailable.

The two who were remanded on Tuesday by the same magistrate on the charges offensive communication which they denied presented five sureties.

Prosecution alleges that the Mr Mugema and Mr Muwanguzi between the years 2015 and 2017 at Salama Road, Makindye Division in the Kampala District wilfully and repeatedly composed, recorded, produced and electronically communicated through social media a song titled Wumula wherein they attacked and disturbed the peace of the person of the President of the Republic of Uganda his Excellency Yoweria Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication.

Mr Muwanguzi was also charged with an offence of abetment of offensive communication.

It is further stated that Mr Muwanguzi knowingly aided Mr Mugema in producing the said song which offended the president.