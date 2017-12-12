By JOSEPH KATO

Police commanded by Kampala Central Police Station, DPC Joseph Bakaleke, has arrested seven members of DP over planned match to Parliament in protest of age limit debate.

Kampala Metropolitan acting police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed that seven people including DP president, Norbert Mao, were being held at CPS.

"We have them here and we shall release them later," Mr Owoyesigyire said.



He said he was yet to get particulars of other people arrested alongside Mr Mao.

Speaking to journalists shortly before his arrest, Mr Mao had urged the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to be fair and throw out the presidential age limit bill whose report by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee was expected to be tabled in Parliament today.