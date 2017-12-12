Tuesday December 12 2017 Mao, six others detained over age limit protest Police arrest DP president Norbert Mao over planned march to Parliament on December 12, 2017. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA In Summary Police say they will be released later in the day after recording statements Advertisement By JOSEPH KATO Police commanded by Kampala Central Police Station, DPC Joseph Bakaleke, has arrested seven members of DP over planned match to Parliament in protest of age limit debate. Kampala Metropolitan acting police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed that seven people including DP president, Norbert Mao, were being held at CPS. "We have them here and we shall release them later," Mr Owoyesigyire said. READ:Mao warns Kagada over presidential age limit billHe said he was yet to get particulars of other people arrested alongside Mr Mao.Speaking to journalists shortly before his arrest, Mr Mao had urged the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to be fair and throw out the presidential age limit bill whose report by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee was expected to be tabled in Parliament today."We say to Speaker Kadaga today, ‘you have a chance to redeem your tattered image. Do not be soft like a sausage,” he said. advertisement In the Headlines Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, MPs voting pattern by region, gender Poll shows that the western region had 52 MPs out of the 99 in support of the Bill followed by National Rights groups warn govt over continued detention of Red Pepper journalists National MP Ssewanyana kicked out of Parliament for dressing in overalls 1 hour ago National Age limit: Opposition MPs to put up strong resistance as House sits 1 hour ago