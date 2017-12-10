Judicial officers meet on Monday to decide on industrial action

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

KAMPALA. Judicial officers will on Monday meet to assess the government commitments to the judiciary in regard to fulfilling its promise towards their welfare demands.

Mr Godfrey Kaweesa, the president of Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA) told Daily Monitor on Sunday that the annual general meeting will see the judicial officers vote on the resolution to differ the industrial action.

In July this year, judicial officers under the Uganda Judicial Officers Association voted to lay down their tools by August 23.

More than 400 judicial officers want government to increase their salary, give them motor vehicles to enhance land justice, be given medical insurance, housing allowance and security guards.

However, in September, the judicial officers resolved to suspend their strike for the three months to allow government fulfil its promise towards their welfare demands.

Mr Kaweesa said in an interview that the judicial officers will reconvene tomorrow to assess the government commitment. He said that justice minister, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire wrote on September 4 and made commitments to the judiciary.

According to Mr Kaweesa, the commitments include salary increment by November, double cabin pick-ups for all magistrates and registrars, security for all judicial officers and provision of office equipment such as furniture and computers.

He said that the minister (Otafire) also promised to table the Administration of the Judiciary Bill in cabinet and Parliament by November this year.

“Members are coming to the High Court grounds to review that and vote whether to shun the industrial action or resume,” Mr Kaweesa said.

Mr Kawesa revealed that he had telephone conversations with the various government officials including Gen Otafire who revealed to him that cabinet approved the pay rise for judicial officers and that an official communication will soon be made.

“The minister called on the judicial officers not to strike again,” said Mr Kawesa adding that the judicial officers will also use the same occasion to choose new UJOA leadership.

Sources in the judiciary said that Chief Justice Bart Katureebe who is also the patron of UJOA has since appealed to the judicial officers to “remain calm, steadfast and committed to duty” as issues of the remuneration are being handled.

Mr Solomon Muyita, the senior communications officer of Judiciary confirmed the developments saying he was optimistic that the meeting will be positive.

“The Chief Justice has told the judicial officers not to resume their strike because there is a window for negotiation with central government. There is ongoing negotiation and goodwill is still there,” he added.