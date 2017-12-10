Uganda, DRC sign pact to bolster security, economic ties

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

MBARARA: The Uganda South Western districts of Kisoro, Kanungu, Rukungiri, Rubirizi, Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko and the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have signed an agreement that looks into bolstering among others things, border security and economic ties.

The pact was signed on Friday night after the conclusion of a two day bilateral meeting held in Mbarara and attended by political, military, security and administrative leaders along the common borders.

The State Minister for Regional Cooperation Dr Philemon Mateke signed on behalf of the Uganda government while the Deputy Governor for North Kivu His Excellency Feller Lutaichirwa signed on behalf of the DRC government.

Part of the resolutions in the pact included institutionalizing the cross border meeting between leadership of Uganda South Western region bordering North Kivu of the DRC and the leadership of North Kivu Province.

It was agreed they meet every after six months.

They also resolved to strengthen the existing mechanism at national, regional and local levels to improve security, fight criminality, theft, cross border crimes and poaching. To fight negative forces and counter illegal activities particularly by the (Allied Democratic Forces) ADF, the Democratic Forces for Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the M23.

The parties also resolved to undertake joint operations and joint verification of complaints especially those related to common borders, environment, wild life protection, fishing, waters and border demarcation, and to work with central governments to establish national mechanisms to address the issue of extradition of criminals.

On trade, the Ugandan delegation protested the ban by DRC on the importation of drinks and selected products. But the DRC delegation promised to consult the central authorities on the matter. They however defended the ban on alcoholic drinks packaged in sackets saying they are harmful.

On health, the parties agreed to work with World Health Organisation (WHO) in the joint fight against river blindness.

Mr Lutaichirwa said, as border provinces they need work and relate together to address tests they face like armed groups terrorising the two countries and improving economies of both countries.

On his closing Mr Mateke said such kind of meetings are of great importance in strengthening bilateral relations, promoting trade and commerce and reduce areas of suspicion and confrontation.

“I feel there is a need to have regular meetings of this kind, they are quite beneficial to both countries, therefore the recommendations made are very important and must be observed and put in practice by both countries,”

Said Mateke.