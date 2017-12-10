In defence of the Elders Forum of Uganda – Part I

By Harold Acemah

Using disparaging and uncharitable language, a former UPC stalwart turned NRM zealot arrogantly dismissed four wise men, Norbert Mao, George Kanyeihamba, Harold Acemah, Bernard Tabaire and “the so-called elders’ forum” as “an indolent pack, all ranting against expunging Article 102(b) from the Constitution”.

These crude, tasteless and unbecoming remarks were contained in a comment by a “diplomat” called Henry Mayega titled, “Age Limit: What if the Opposition was in govt?” published in the New Vision of October 23.

Mayega argued in his piece that: “It is the most tantalising ‘what if’ the pack above and the Opposition would have ranted against such an amendment if they were the ones in government.”

“Their maverick behaviour is explainable, they want power and that power resides with the Ugandan voter who, through an election in February 2016, delegated it to the President, Parliament, as well as the local councils. And so, if in the wisdom of Parliament Article 102(b) should be expunged from the supreme law, so be it. Article 102(b) was not entrenched by the framers of our Constitution.”

The outcome of the February 2016 election has been challenged, contested and is debatable, but that is a topic for another day.

Mr Mayega writes with the zeal of a new convert, which reminds me of the balokole or born-again Christians of the 1950s during the East African Revival. In the West Nile sub-region, two men come to mind – Sosthene Ajugu and Petero Obe – who were so militant that whenever one saw them in action at the Anglican Mission at Mvara, armed with locally made trumpets called guka, one would feel like singing that great hymn: “Onward Christian soldiers, marching as to war.”

By the way, that hymn has been deliberately excluded from the Hymn Book of the Anglican Church of Canada because in a politically correct country, it is considered too aggressive for a civilised community.

Like me, Mayega comes from a religious family and by coincidence, we are parishioners of All Saints Cathedral, Kampala. I consider Mr Mayega my brother-in-Christ and, as far as I am concerned, we have no major differences.

In addition, for much of our adult lives, we belonged to Uganda’s party of ideas, namely, Uganda Peoples Congress, which Mayega served diligently as a vice president. I hope he will one day return to base because the door is open for all prodigal sons and daughters of UPC to return home, but for now, he may unwisely have jumped from the frying pan into fire!

Mayega raises an interesting question where he argues: “Article 102(b) must go; because it is the real embodiment of discrimination, bigotry and inequity. Discrimination should be directed against lacklustre performance, not age; the Constitution must be discrimination-free…”

Well, if one applies Mayega’s yardstick, my brother-in-Christ may wish to know that the performance of the leader of the NRM regime is frankly lacklustre. According to the 2012 Africa Leadership index, NRM’s sole leader was given “D” grade, which is a fairly accurate assessment of his performance record.

Is elders’ forum an indolent pack?

I was privileged to attend a two-day meeting in Kampala organised by The Elders Forum of Uganda (TEFU) in October, which opened my eyes to the important and valuable work which TEFU is doing quietly for our beloved country under the capable leadership of the indefatigable Canon Justice James Ogoola.

The TEFU meeting began with a powerful prayer by Dr Nicodemus Okile, retired Anglican Bishop of Bukedi, who noted that elders are a feature of God’s endless blessings and our country should draw from their vast knowledge and experience in service to God, our country and humanity. I was humbled by Bishop Okile’s prayer.

Justice Ogoola in his opening remarks welcomed elders from all corners of Uganda to the meeting called for the purpose of holding consultations on a timely proposal to convene a National Dialogue in 2018 on the urgent need to build a just, happy, peaceful and prosperous Uganda for all citizens.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.