Daily Monitor’s Kyeyune is Sports Journalist of the Year

By REGINAH NALUJJA

KAMPALA- The feeling is still ecstatic for Daily Monitor’s Darren Allan Kyeyune even days after he was named as Sports Journalist of the Year at the Guinness - sponsored Sports Choice Journalists Awards this week.

Kyeyune, who majors in covering athletics, golf, cricket, pool and football, was crowned as 2017’s best for his big impact in sports reporting this year.

“I thank God for this,” Kyeyune told this paper after scooping three honours worth Shs600,000 from Post Bank at the ceremony held in Kampala on Wednesday. “After I had won two awards, I thought it was over for the day. But I was surprised to take the overall honour. This recognition means that there is more work to do.”

First, he was crowned as the Sports Social Media journalist of the Year and later won the Young Sports Journalist of the Year, whose entries were eligible to those aged 26 and below.

“My entry was the obituary I wrote about Godfrey Nuwagaba (former Uganda Athletics Federation treasurer) back in October. It was sad I could not bid farewell to him in proper manner but wherever he is, I dedicate this award to him and his family.”

The main award fetched him Shs400,000, a trip by Uganda Lodges and Zappa decoder from Dstv for his commendable work rendered to Daily Monitor and Ennyanda desks, punditry work at Radio One FM, sports anchoring at NBS Television and his online show named #JustDarren.

“For the main award, I dedicate it to my family, mentors, friends and all sports journalists out there who may never get the enough space in a newspaper, least time on a news bulletin but brave and endurance the course of delivering a sports story.”