Tuesday December 12 2017

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury cleared to fight again

Tyson Fury holds his belts after winning a

Tyson Fury holds his belts after winning a fight. AGENCIES PHOTO  

Advertisement
By AFP

Britain's former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after a compromise on his positive test for a banned steroid was found with UK Anti-Doping, it was announced on Tuesday.
"In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position," a statement released by UKAD read.

UKAD back-dated Fury's two-year ban to December 13, 2015.
The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.
Fury tweeted: "Guess who's back? #returnofthemac".

advertisement

In the Headlines

Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries

This was to fulfil the country’s deep dedication to the arts and celebrating the role of the arts

Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya

According to a recent authoritative report, while France is the top destination for African

  • Commentary
    Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution?  
  • Commentary
    Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions  
  • World
    South Sudan clashes leave more than 170 dead, says MP  
  • Minister for Justice and Constitu
    National
    Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire  