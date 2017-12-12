Tuesday December 12 2017 Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury cleared to fight again Tyson Fury holds his belts after winning a fight. AGENCIES PHOTO Advertisement By AFP Britain's former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after a compromise on his positive test for a banned steroid was found with UK Anti-Doping, it was announced on Tuesday."In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position," a statement released by UKAD read.UKAD back-dated Fury's two-year ban to December 13, 2015.The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.Fury tweeted: "Guess who's back? #returnofthemac". advertisement In the Headlines Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries This was to fulfil the country’s deep dedication to the arts and celebrating the role of the arts Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya According to a recent authoritative report, while France is the top destination for African Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions World South Sudan clashes leave more than 170 dead, says MP 12 minutes ago National Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire 6 minutes ago