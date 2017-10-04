Thursday October 5 2017

Basena furious over Baba Kizito absence

Uganda Cranes midfielder Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito (R) has signed for Kenya Premier League Champions

Uganda Cranes midfielder Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito (R). 

By DENIS BBOSA

KAMPALA. The future of Vietnam-based midfielder Godfrey ‘Baba’ Kizito with the Uganda Cranes remains bleak after he infuriated interim head coach Moses Basena by turning down a summon to face Ghana on Saturday.
On Sunday, Kizito, who plies his trade with Quing Ninh, posted a picture on his Facebook wall with his left leg wrapped in an ice bandage with a message ‘so pissed’.
Without revealing the extent of the injury, Kizito who was expected to pair up with returning Tony Mawejje to cover up the void left behind by suspended Khalid Aucho, failed to turn up let alone speak to the Cranes bosses.
“I have not heard from him up to now. He doesn’t pick our calls and has not notified us on any injury news,” Basena told Daily Monitor after yesterday’s training.
Kizito last played for Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Hassan Wasswa expected to revert to defence from midfield in place of the suspended Murushid Juuko.
This would have implied that Kizito’s starting place was almost guaranteed.
Now, Basena must look to Ivan Ntege and Bernard Muwanga for cover as they mirror Kizito in terms of defensive grit. The more expansive option would be KCCA’s Muzamir Mutyaba.
The other options include the Vipers’ pair of Tom Masiko and Taddeo Lwanga.
“I have players to fill in his place but he must explain his absence before being drafted in the coming engagements,” Basena warned.

