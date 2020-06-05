When I try to stop, my steering wheel shakes

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Rodney, the steering judder or shaking may be caused by one of the following two factors: unevenly worn out brake discs or rotors and extremely worn out or loose suspension and steering linkage components. Brake disc rotors wear out due to age or the use of cheap counterfeit brake pads which are made of poor quality materials that damage the disc as you drive along.

Uneven damage of the disc rotor surface due to intermittent thinning or warping around the rotor surface can cause juddering of brake pads when you apply the brakes at speeds of 50 kph or more. The effect of this judder maybe transmitted from the brake discs to the steering through the steering linkage or rack assembly. Get a good mechanic to inspect the condition of your brake disc rotors and confirm which ones may be the culprits.