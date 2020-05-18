The main causes and effects of the 2020 stock market crash

By Local Profy LLC

How the stock market crashed in 2020

Covid-19 has disrupted the global economy from South Africa to the Far East, confining millions of people to their homes and causing businesses to go bankrupt. The global financial stock market crash of March 2020 was spectacular, but it was only partly linked to the pandemic scare. According to Forex broker experts from FXTM, it had been slowly building up for a while.

Not only Covid-19 to blame

The disease was declared a pandemic on March 11. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had already started moving down a few weeks prior. Due to trade wars between the US and China, investors were already stressed. On February 27, the index had lost over 10 per cent in comparison with its record peak two weeks before.

Thus, the broker sees two major drivers of the collapse. On its own, Covid-19 was greatly feared due to the mortality rate, which looks high in comparison with the seasonal flu.

Chronology of the crash

Just a few weeks before the crisis hit, things were looking hopeful. On February 12, a record high was achieved, with the index reaching 29,551.42. However, this was when a downward trend commenced. From February 12 to March 9, DJIA lost 5,700.40 points or 19.3 per cent. Had it been 0.7 per cent more, this would have signaled the coming of a bear market. However, this did happen two days later when the shocking 20.3 per cent fall (relative to February 12) occurred.

Overall, the event included three key drops for the DJIA. The deepest plunge in history occurred on March 9. It was followed by further record point losses on March 12 and March 16. Here is how the disaster unfolded. It all began on March 9 with DJIA losing 7.79 per cent and dropping by 2,013.76 points - to 23,851.02. However, this was only the beginning. Even though the index had its most dramatic point drop over a single day, the worst was yet to come.

On March 12, DJIA reached a record 9.9 per ceny low, falling by 2,352.60 points to 21,200.62. This qualified as the sixth-worst percentage decline ever. Yet, it paled in comparison with Black Monday on March 16. This was when the ultimate record was set. Dow tumbled all the way to 20,188.52, losing 2,997.10 points, or 12.93 per cent.

Was March 16 the worst Black Monday?

How does the current fall compare to similar events in the past? If you examine the Dow Jones history, you will see only two examples of deeper plunging. This happened on Black Monday on October 19, 1987, when the index experienced a devastating 22.61 per cent loss. On December 12, 1914, the market saw a dramatic fall of 23.52 per cent.

The previous Black Monday on October 28, 1929, saw just a 12.82 per cent decline, which is 0.11 per cent less than the figure on March 16, 2020. However, it was part of the dramatic crash that brought on the Great Depression.