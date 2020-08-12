Ekudu appointed dfcu Bank Chief Operating Officer

Ms Ekudu is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme (an executive leadership by Strathmore University, Kenya) and the CEO apprenticeship programme run by the CEO summit in Uganda.

By Martin Luther Oketch

Ms Hope Ekudu has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer at dfcu Bank.

According to a statement released by dfcu Bank on Wednesday, Ms Ekudu joined the Bank’s senior management team and will provide strategic leadership to the Operations function with a focus on driving operational excellence.

With a banking career spanning over 13 years, she has held several roles at management level including Head of Business and Institutional Banking, Head of Operations and Business Technology as well as Head of Retail Banking. Ms Ekudu joins dfcu from Housing Finance Bank.

Prior to Housing Finance Bank, she worked in various roles within the Operations department in Barclays Bank Uganda and was an active member of the change and diversity/ inclusion committees.

“Ms Ekudu’s expertise in strategic planning, IT project management, core bank operations, risk management and business development will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and enhancing delivery of great experience across all customer touch points,” dfcu Bank statement reads in part.

She is a certified Retail Banker, ITIL certified (foundation level) who holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Heriot Watt University (Scotland).

Advertisement

Ms Ekudu is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme (an executive leadership by Strathmore University, Kenya) and the CEO apprenticeship programme run by the CEO summit in Uganda.