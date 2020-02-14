Elegu border post lacks modern customs scanner

By POLYCAP KALOKWERA

ELEGU-Officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) have recommended the installation of a customs scanner at Elegu One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in order to speed up clearing and forwarding services by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

In 2018, the government handed over the he first phase of the project worth $ 6.6 million to URA.

The project that was funded by Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA), with support from among others; the Department for International Development (DFID), is intended to facilitate trade among countries like Uganda, South Sudan and other East African nations.

According to URA and TMEA, on a daily basis, about 381 vehicles that transport cargo cross from Elegu to Nimule and 308 vehicles make the return journey.

User satisfaction of the infrastructure and services rendered at Elegu reportedly stood at 30 percent and TMEA hopes to attain 70 percent upon the full installation of equipment at the point.

Speaking during the official technical handover of Elegu OSBP Phase II Project, the project coordinator who also double as Director of Transport, MoWT Mr Benon Kajuna said the custom clearing process is not fully functional due to the absent of customs scanner.

He said the scanner would cost about Shs3.6 billion ($ 1 million) yet about Shs1.8 billion ($ 300,000) is available.

Mr Kajuna asked URA and TMEA officials to find the balance so that the scanner is installed.

He said that contractor has fixed defects that identified before being issued with a certificate of completion.

TMEA’s Programme Officer, Mr Charles Nono said that the installation of the scanner will reduce delays by 30 percent.

URA’s northern region customs manager, Mr Godson Mwesigye told Daily Monitor that they are currently using a mobile scanner.

“We target to raise Shs22 billion from the northern region the installation of a scanner will help us achieve that with ease,” Mr Mwesigye said.

Mr Bageya Waisswa, the Works Ministry permanent secretary said that they intend to install all the required equipment to ensure that the OSBP is practical and operational.