Don’t be sacked in ‘new normal’

By Justus Lyatuu

Reduced business in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult for several companies to meet employee pay demands.

As companies struggle to maintain a grip on their cash flow, drastic measures have been taken such as pay cuts and sending employees on unpaid leave.

In the process of instituting measures aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), millions lost their jobs.

By March, when Uganda reported the first case of Covid-19, Ms Susan Mugyera customers disappeared.

As a result, the government announced a lockdown resulting in the shutdown of all non-essential businesses and organisations, mostly, the highly labour-intensive and larger contributors to the employment sectors of the economy.

The services sector where Ms Mugyera falls was the most affected.

Ms Mugyera’s employer, like many others, was forced to make some workers go for unpaid leave until the situation normalises. Ms Mugyera, a single mother of two, unfortunately, was affected.

Advertisement

Statistics from International Labour Organisation (ILO) indicate that global job losses have risen sharply following lockdowns. The lost working hours are estimated to be equivalent to more than 300 M full-time jobs.

Lost jobs

In Africa, the pandemic period, according to a report by the African Union (AU), has seen an estimated 20 million people involuntarily out of work swelling the existing unemployment burden on the continent.

These events demostrate that the world has completely transformed, making it highly unlikely that things will just go back to the way they were before.

Human resource managers believe employees should understand that there will be several modifications at most workplaces as new skills will be needed.

Mr Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, President, Human Capital International (HCI), says now is the time for fast and bold learning, making the luxury of time to disappear completely.

He explains that businesses that had plans to roll out their digital strategy in long term phases, are now forced to fast track these initiatives in a matter of days or weeks to survive the competition.

However, as far as employees are concerned, the real dilemma for individuals like Ms Mugyera who have been forced out of work is how to avoid being jobless in the post lockdown.

Mr Dei-Tumi, notes that many businesses are either reshuffling staff internally or relying on experts working remotely to support their operations, leading to massive job losses.

Adaptability and upskilling

“There is nothing like “jobs for life” in any sector anymore. The earlier you learn to adapt, embrace flexibility and upskill to evolve yourself at the workplace, the better,” Mr Dei-Tumi says.

He added; “In this unique moment that the world has been forced into, any individual can learn and progress.”

Mr Dei-Tumi also believes that one’s ability and readiness to quickly learn and adjust to the pandemic crisis will deeply influence performance and relevance to employers to retain a job.

He also observes that now is the time to reassess the digital and systemic thinking capabilities that can position you strategically for a post-Covid-19 crisis world.

“Embrace reality; this world is forever changed. Playing it safe now without adapting and upskilling is the worst option in this uncertain time. You either shape in or shape out,” he said.

Mr Tom Imoot, former HR coordinator at Plascon Uganda, says while one is supposed to upskill, this is the time to try and be more relevant than ever.

“For those still with the job, get that latest skill. For those at home, always get in touch with your supervisor,” he advises.

Prepare for pace and new trends

Experts illustrate that typists were once considered valuable employees in companies. .

“The pandemic has brought out the most relevant and non-essential skills in the marketplace,” says Mr Dei-Tumi.