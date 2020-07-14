Why you need to use cloud computing

By Ashita Chopra

You might have encountered the jargon cloud computing in the technical field, either while browsing or in a random advertisement that claims to store and retrieve information without losing any data.

But what does it mean, and how does it work?

Take for instance, you have a presentation to deliver the following day and the relevant information required is attached on a USB stick, laptop or any other hard drive, but all of them fails to work. You will be left in a confusion. This is when cloud computing comes in.

Cloud computing is a technology that uses the Internet and central remote servers to maintain data and applications. Cloud computing allows consumers and businesses to use applications without installation of software and to access their personal files at any computer with Internet access.

A simple example of cloud computing is Gmail, Facebook, and Twitter. You do not need software or a server to use them. All you need is an Internet connection and you can start using these software applications.

The server and management software are all on the cloud and is totally managed by the cloud service provider like Google for Gmail or Facebook for Facebook. The consumer gets to use the software alone.

We use different cloud-based applications every day, but are unaware of them. We are benefiting from cloud solutions every time we send a file to a colleague via the web, mobile app, downloading an image, or while playing an online video game. All these services are stored in the cloud and exist in digital space.

For the business world, cloud computing is said to be the most effective server, as it significantly reduces costs, has better data protection, improved availability, and expanded access to cutting-edge technologies.

How does cloud work?

According to Mr James Byaruhanga, the managing director of Raxio Data Centre, cloud computing is a practice of delivery, a remote service using network, for example, the

Internet, using servers and applications hosted on the servers.

“The concept of cloud computing is basically build on the common principle of shared infrastructure, the better alternative to all clients having their own hardware and software to deliver on their business requirements and to share these same resources in a remote and possibly virtualized set up, its effectively cheaper, reliable, available and scalable,” he says.

Cloud and its influence on workspace

Today, a number of small and big scale companies are opting for cloud solution to cut on costs and at the same time for better access, speed and retrievability.

According to Mr Byaruhanga, cloud computing has brought about economies of scale in the business world.

“Multiple companies will use the same physical resources to deliver services to their internal and external customers and this has saved business from sinking,” he adds.

Public cloud

These are services that will give a slice of their digital space that they must share with other tenants. These type of clouds are cost efficient, as one pays for the number of hours, they need to use the cloud.

“This is mostly important because it reduces the total cost of ownership for the businesses on IT infrastructure, which therefore allows enterprises to use their capital for their core businesses,” Mr Byaruhanga says.

He says many SMEs are using cloud computing since it also allows for a pay as you grow business model. This means they can subscribe to services which meet their requirements today rather than tomorrow.

Private cloud

This offers privacy where a user doesn’t have to share the digital space with anyone else.

Private cloud platforms are typically built in-house, and they belong to independent business. Companies who need to protect sensitive information like customer data rely on private clouds.

Hybrid cloud

This can be used to control an internal database and use the public cloud when needed.

This service allows to move data and applications from the private cloud to the public cloud such as scheduled maintenance, blackouts, and natural disasters.

These are the main paradigms of cloud services at the moment. However, more innovators in entertainment, gaming, enterprise computing continue to create others.