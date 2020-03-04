Kadaga gets Shs70m ICT boost

By OPIO SAM CALEB

Kamuli District Woman, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has been boosted with Shs70 million to promote technological innovations and appreciate her relentless, commitment and passion to serve her constituents.

Handing over the equipment which included tents, chairs, sewing machines and knapsacks at Century Hotel, Huawei Uganda managing director, Liu Jiawei, said they were committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers.

To enhance collaboration and shared success and believing in customer and product, Mr Jiawei said they were touched by humanity, and unstoppable passion Ms Kadaga has for the people and offered to share and acknowledge her efforts by boosting her.

“We found Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga just one of us and since building massive networks for humanity is our biggest corporate social responsibility, we feel honoured to be part of her service,” he said.

Ms Kadaga commended the firm for establishing Huawei Academy that skills Ugandans, and encouraged them to continue rolling out programmes that empower Ugandans in ICT skills.

“We commend Huawei for your great contribution to the ICT and innovations to this nation. I believe that this initiative is not only going to equip Ugandans, but also create employment, innovation and general economic development,” she said.

M Kadaga said her long term relationship with Huawei saw them donate a heavy duty photocopying machine to the Kyabazinga Institution to promote education and now the ICT academies skilling Ugandans.

Appreciating the trust and partnership shown, Henry Kibalya, the Bugabula South MP said this was a big challenge from so far but too close friends coming to make a contribution in form of appreciation to the Speaker for her relentless efforts and passion to serve her people here and outside.