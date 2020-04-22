The must have telemedicine App during lockdown

By PHILIP WAFULA

In light of the presidential directive grounding public transport and regulating private vehicles to stem the spread of Covid-19, GOGP+, a telemedicine App has been designed to do away with physically visiting a hospital.

Telemedicine involves the use of electronic communications and software to provide clinical services to patients remotely without making a physical visit to the hospital, and GOGP+ is one of them.

The service can be accessed from home, refugee camps and other remote locations, 24 hours a day.

"GOGP+ enables video-to-video chat by remotely connecting those in need of medical assistance with qualified doctors in a trusted, reliable and secure environment," said Mr Paul Mwebesa, the Chief Operations Officer.

The application, he adds, has the ability to upload documents and photos, enables doctors review historic consultations, prescriptions and laboratory tests to maintain consistency of patients’ diagnosis and treatment.”

According to him, GOGP+’s mission is to provide healthcare for the masses by providing accessible and affordable health services to every phone owner and is available in play store, app store and can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/2K9UZT2

The GoGP+ App will provide remote healthcare and combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Patients with symptoms consistent with Covid- 19 can access a doctor by video consultation and be advised on what to do.

“In addition, patients with other ailments will have fast video access to a doctor while avoiding the need to visit the hospital, and in that way, they avoid the risk of interacting with suspected Covid-19 patients as well as decongest the hospitals,” Mr Mwebesa said.