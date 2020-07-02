UETCL appoints Rwabajungu new boss

By Christine Kasemiire

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has appointed Mr George Rwabajungu the new managing director.

According to a memo sent to all staff of UETCL Mr Rwabajungu takes over from Mr Valentine Katabira, the company’s deputy managing director, who has been serving in the same position in acting capacity.

The appointment took effect yesterday.

Mr Katabira had replaced Mr William Kiryahika, who left UETCL on December 31, 2019.

“After due process, the board of directors have effective today [yesterday], appointed one of our own, Mr George Rwabajungu as the new managing director,” Mr Katabira said in an email to the staff, urging staff to support him in his new role.

Mr Rwabajungu was the company’s manager finance and accounting, a position he held for 10 years.

Prior to UETCL, he had served as the finance director at MapSwitch Uganda between February 2008 and May 2010.

He was also a financial adviser for Uganda Railways Corporation and was once a chief financial officer for National Housing and Construction Company Limited.

According to the memo, UETCL will soon embark on a process to replace Mr Rwabajungu.

Mr Jenkins Miiro, the company’s senior business analyst will act in the position until a substantive is appointed.

In the memo, Mr Katabira also said that the board is in the process of recruiting a manager for the newly created procurement department.

Mr Katabira will resume his role as deputy managing director.