What causes pain during sexual intercourse?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Recently, while having sex with my partner, I felt so much pain and now I can hardly get an erection. At 27, will I be able to have children? –Damon

Dear Damon,

Feeling severe pain during sex after which you subsequently cannot have an erection points to a fracture of the penis. An erect penis can actually break and the break may heal with scars that can deter proper erection.

Much as you can fail to have sex to have children, your sperm can be recovered and stored in a sperm bank so that they are used to get children through IVF.

Also, you do not need an erection to have an orgasm since one with a slightly erect or even flaccid penis can orgasm and ejaculate with the sperm causing pregnancy even without much penetration.

It is also advisable to take care while having sex and avoid positions that may cause penile fractures.