In-form URA, Villa aim to deepen strugglers’ woes

By ELVIS SENONO

Kyetume and Proline have the unenviable task of facing off with URA and SC Villa when the StarTimes Uganda Premier League returns with two games this evening.

The Tax Collectors are the most in-form side in the league having won four of their five second round games in addition to going nine games without defeat since November.

That sequence helped coach Sam Ssimbwa and striker Cromwel Rwothomio win the Pilsner coach and player of the month accolades that should further boost confidence going into today’s game in Jinja.

Rwothomio has scored four goals in as many matches to force his way into Simbwa’s starting lineup including scoring the first goal and setting up the second in a 2-1 win over KCCA last weekend.

“The healthy competition at the club has given me ground to perform and I look forward to winning more awards in future,” Rwothomio said after receiving the award.

He will not be the only player to worry Kyetume with Saidi Kyeyune and captain Shafik Kagimu also key to their improved form that has lifted them to fourth position on 33 points.

Advertisement

In Kyetume they will however play a team with players who have an axe to grind with the tax collectors including defender Jonathan Mugabi who was denied a second stint at the club at the start of the season.

The lanky defender helped shut out URA in the first round goalless draw between the two teams and should be joined by Robert Sentongo, Feni Ali and Vincent Kayizzi who all previously featured at URA.

All four players also previously worked at URA with Alex Isabirye who was appointed as the club’s new head coach this week.

His task is to keep away Kyetume from the relegation places where they could find themselves by the time they kickoff this evening.

Proline are already entrenched in that area sitting bottom of the log and have what appears an uphill task in trying to defeat SC Villa at Namboole this afternoon.

The Jogoos are currently third with 34 points after a run of four games without defeat in all competitions.

“We changed our shape and are now playing with one holding midfielder which gives us more presence in the opposition box,” SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba said of his team’s upturn in form.

This has helped midfielders Emmanuel Wasswa and Nicholas Kabonge get onto the scoresheet in Villa’s last two games, the last of which was the 2-2 draw with Police.



Today

·SC Villa vs Proline, Namboole Stadium

(3:00pm) live on Sanyuka TV

Kyetume vs URA, The Mighty Arena-Jinja SSS(4:00pm)