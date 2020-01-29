Learners need basic research skills to survive in Uganda, says UCU professor
Wednesday January 29 2020
Research should be compulsory in schools starting from lower level to universities to equip learners with knowledge in a bid to fight poverty and develop Uganda, according to Uganda Christian University (UCU) professor.
Ms Elizabeth Bacwayo Kukunda, the associate professor of governance and development, and dean school of research and post graduate studies made the remarks the Mukono-based University during Honours College clinic conference.
She said students need and should have basic research to survive in this country.
"We cannot rely or trust those other researchers so do your own research to help you understand and develop your environment and yourself," Prof Bacwayo said.
According to her, research does not only entail going to the field but one can also generate content from the library and sell it.
She said the new industrialization needs people who generate knowledge because it has become so important.
"If you have knowledge you have the power because this will help you fight poverty," She said.
Rev Abel Wankuma Kibbedi head of honour and lecturer at the university said this was the second clinic conference, aimed at equipping the youth with knowledge.
"We want to make our students relevant to our communities," he said.
He said government should embrace research starting from lower level to empower learners with skills for sustainable development.
He also noted that plagiarism was one of the reasons students fail to apply their after leaving university.