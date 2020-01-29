By Jessica Sabano

Research should be compulsory in schools starting from lower level to universities to equip learners with knowledge in a bid to fight poverty and develop Uganda, according to Uganda Christian University (UCU) professor.

Ms Elizabeth Bacwayo Kukunda, the associate professor of governance and development, and dean school of research and post graduate studies made the remarks the Mukono-based University during Honours College clinic conference.

She said students need and should have basic research to survive in this country.

"We cannot rely or trust those other researchers so do your own research to help you understand and develop your environment and yourself," Prof Bacwayo said.

According to her, research does not only entail going to the field but one can also generate content from the library and sell it.



She said the new industrialization needs people who generate knowledge because it has become so important.