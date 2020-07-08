100 seek FDC ticket to stand for Parliament

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

More than 100 parliamentary aspirants have returned nomination forms seeking to contest on the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters on Monday, FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said the issuance of nomination forms for the internal party elections would end yesterday.

He said by Friday last week, 100 aspirants had returned nomination forms at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi in Kampala and added that several hundreds had returned their forms to the party’s various district offices.

He instructed the district leaderships to forward the nomination forms to the party headquarters for processing.

“If you picked expression of interest forms and returned them, you must fill and return nomination forms. The relevant organs will this month sit to vet all aspiring candidates. Senior party leaders will be dispatched to districts to try to build consensus where we have more than one candidate and this will be followed by primary elections,” Me Ssemujju said.

“We hope by the time of our primaries, the decision on which sort of elections the country will have will have been reached. As a party, we rejected the scientific elections and campaigns because they are not in the law,” he added.

According to the party internal roadmap, the picking of forms for MPs, mayors, and district council chairpersons (LC5s) started on June 30 and ended yesterday.

Vetting of the aspirants is slated for this month and August. The party is expected to hold primaries for those seats with more than one aspirant from August 10 to 16.

Among aspirants who have returned nomination forms are incumbents and new comers. (see list).

Last week, FDC leaders and founding members, said they were courting Dr Kizza Besigye to be the party’s presidential flag bearer in the 2021 presidential elections.